49ers vs. Packers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch 49ers vs. Packers football game
Who's Playing
San Francisco (home) vs. Green Bay (away)
Current Records: San Francisco 8-1; Green Bay 8-2
What to Know
The Green Bay Packers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
The Packers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Carolina Panthers two weeks ago, winning 24-16.
Meanwhile, San Francisco was hampered by 117 penalty yards against the Arizona Cardinals last week, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. San Francisco walked away with a 36-26 win. San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo was slinging it as he passed for 424 yards and four TDs on 45 attempts. Garoppolo ended up with a passer rating of 115.40.
Their wins bumped the Packers to 8-2 and San Francisco to 8-1. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Green Bay rank first in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only two on the season. As for San Francisco, they come into the game boasting the most forced fumbles in the league at 15. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 49ers are a 3-point favorite against the Packers.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Green Bay have won both of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last five years.
- Oct 15, 2018 - Green Bay 33 vs. San Francisco 30
- Oct 04, 2015 - Green Bay 17 vs. San Francisco 3
Watch This Game Live
-
