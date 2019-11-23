49ers vs. Packers odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 92-63 run

Sunday Night Football between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers features a matchup between NFC division leaders that was flexed into the prime-time window. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Entering Week 12, the 49ers are the NFC's top seed with a 9-1 record, but also have just a one-game lead in the NFC West over Seattle. The Packers are currently the No. 2 seed in the conference at 8-2, but hold just a one-game edge over Minnesota in the NFC North. Green Bay has won and covered seven of the past 10 meetings on the road in this series. San Francisco is a three-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Packers odds, while the over-under for total points is 47.5. Before making any Packers vs. 49ers picks of your own, be sure to see the Sunday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Packers vs. 49ers. Here are the betting lines and trends for Packers vs. 49ers:

Packers vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -3

Packers vs. 49ers over-under: 47.5 points

Packers vs. 49ers money line: San Francisco -172, Green Bay +147

GB: Packers have not turned the ball over four straight games

SF: 49ers have forced third-most turnovers in NFL

The model knows the 49ers boast the NFC's best defense. That unit allows just 15.5 points per game and 253.0 total yards per outing, second in the league behind the Patriots. San Francisco ranks No. 1 against the pass, allowing a scant 142.5 yards through the air on average. It also is tied for the NFL lead with 39 sacks thanks in large part to rookie defensive end Nick Bosa.

The 49ers have covered three of their past five games following an against-the-spread loss. They closed as 10.5-point favorites at several sportsbooks in Week 11 against Arizona and won 36-26 in a misleading score. The Cardinals were the better team much of the day, but Jimmy Garoppolo threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Jeff Wilson Jr. with under a minute left. The Niners then returned a Cardinals fumble for a touchdown as time expired, but weren't required to attempt the extra point and potentially cover the spread.

But just because San Francisco is tied for the NFL's best record doesn't mean it will cover the Packers vs. 49ers spread on Sunday Night Football.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are well-rested and about as healthy as possible coming off a late-season bye. Green Bay has covered the spread in seven of its past 10 off a bye. Green Bay has won five of its last six at the Niners, including its last trip in 2015, the Pack's only visit to Levi's Stadium.

San Francisco has been a bad bet in recent years as a favorite, covering just three of its past 21 games as one. The Packers also might catch a break with 49ers receivers Deebo Samuel and Emmanuel Sanders, and Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle all questionable. Kittle, perhaps the NFL's best all-around tight end, hasn't played since Halloween due to ankle and knee issues.

