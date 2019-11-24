49ers vs. Packers odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from proven model on 92-63 run

It's Week 12 in the NFL and it's quite rare for teams with two or fewer losses to face off this late in the regular season. That's the case on Sunday Night Football, however, in a game flexed to the prime-time window as the Green Bay Packers visit the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is 8:20 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium. Since 2007, there have been just five games featuring teams with two or fewer losses meeting this far into the year. It last happened on Nov. 29, 2015 between the Patriots and Broncos. The winner of the last two games in this scenario went on to win the Super Bowl. San Francisco is a three-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Packers odds, while the over-under for total points is 48, up 2.5 from where the line opened. Before making any Packers vs. 49ers picks of your own, listen to the Sunday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are the betting lines and trends for Packers vs. 49ers:

Packers vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -3

Packers vs. 49ers over-under: 47.5 points

Packers vs. 49ers money line: San Francisco -172, Green Bay +147

GB: Packers have not turned the ball over four straight games

SF: 49ers have forced third-most turnovers in NFL

The model knows that just one team in NFL history has won 10 of its first 11 games the season after winning four or fewer, and the 49ers can make it two with a victory on Sunday. They were 4-12 last year, which was ruined by an early-season injury to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He's coming off one of the best statistical games of his career, throwing for 424 yards and four touchdowns last week in a comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals.

While Garoppolo has been strong for the most part, the Niners are tied for the NFL's best record because of their defense. They rank No. 2 behind the Patriots in scoring and total defense and No. 1 against the pass. Last year, the Niners forced an NFL record-low seven takeaways. This season, that group has forced 22, third in the NFL behind New England and Pittsburgh.

But just because San Francisco is tied for the NFL's best record doesn't mean it will cover the Packers vs. 49ers spread on Sunday Night Football.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are well-rested and about as healthy as possible coming off a late-season bye. Green Bay has covered the spread in seven of its past 10 off a bye. Green Bay has won five of its last six at the Niners, including its last trip in 2015, the Pack's only visit to Levi's Stadium.

San Francisco has been a bad bet in recent years as a favorite, covering just three of its past 21 games as one. The Packers also might catch a break with 49ers receivers Deebo Samuel and Emmanuel Sanders, and Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle all questionable. Kittle, perhaps the NFL's best all-around tight end, hasn't played since Halloween due to ankle and knee issues.

So who wins Packers vs. Niners on Sunday Night Football?