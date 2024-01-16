The top-seeded San Francisco 49ers will hope to continue their recent postseason dominance against Green Bay when they host the seventh-seeded Packers on Saturday in a 2024 NFC divisional round matchup. San Francisco (12-5) is 5-4 all-time against Green Bay in the NFL playoffs but has won the last four meetings, including a 13-10 triumph in the Divisional Round two years ago. The Packers (10-8) will try to end the slide after cruising to a shocking 48-32 victory at Dallas during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 10-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Packers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.

The model enters the divisional round of the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Packers vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Packers spread: San Francisco -10

49ers vs. Packers over/under: 50 points

49ers vs. Packers money line: San Francisco -483, Green Bay +365

SF: 49ers were 3-5 against the spread as home favorites in the regular season

GB: Packers are 5-3 ATS as road underdogs this campaign

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco boasts one of the best offensive units in the NFL as it ranked second in total offense (398.4 yards), third in both rushing (140.5 yards) and scoring (28.9 points) and fourth in passing (257.9 yards) during the regular season. Quarterback Brock Purdy proved he wasn't just a flash in the pan during his rookie year, finishing fifth with 4,280 passing yards and third with 31 touchdown tosses. The 24-year-old, who was the 262nd and final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, led the league in both passer rating (113.0) and QBR (72.7).

The 49ers also possess two of the NFL's best dual threats in running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel. McCaffrey led the league with a career-high 1,459 rushing yards and was fourth with 14 TD runs while hauling in 67 passes for 564 yards and seven scores. Samuel made 60 catches for 892 yards and a personal-best seven touchdowns while running for 225 yards and five TDs.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay played a near-perfect game against Dallas on Sunday en route to its seventh victory in its last nine contests and becoming the first No. 7 seed to record a win since the playoffs expanded in 2020. Quarterback Jordan Love completed 16-of-21 pass attempts for 272 yards and three touchdowns in his first career postseason game after finishing second in the NFL with 32 during the regular season. The 25-year-old has thrown 21 TD passes and just one interception over his last nine contests.

After rushing for just two touchdowns in each of the last two regular seasons, Aaron Jones had three scoring runs against the Cowboys on Sunday. The 29-year-old tied the franchise record for most rushing scores in a playoff game and the NFL marks for most in a road playoff game and a wild-card contest. The Packers were 31st in the league with seven interceptions in the regular season but had two in Dallas, including one that safety Darnell Savage returned 64 yards for a touchdown.

How to make 49ers vs. Packers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the point total, predicting 45 total points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in more than 50% of simulations.

So who wins 49ers vs. Packers, and which side of the spread cashes over 50% of the time?