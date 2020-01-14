49ers vs. Packers odds, spread: 2020 NFC Championship Game picks, predictions from model on 96-65 run

Two of the NFL's most successful franchises clash in the 2020 NFC Championship Game on Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers. The Packers (14-3), champions of the NFC North, defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional round, while the 49ers (14-3), winners of the NFC West, knocked off the Minnesota Vikings to advance in the 2020 NFL playoff bracket.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The Niners defeated the Packers, 37-8, during the regular season. San Francisco is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Packers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 45. Before making any Packers vs. 49ers picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four-plus years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Championship Weekend of the 2020 NFL playoffs on a strong 34-22 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 96-65 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on 49ers vs. Packers in the 2020 NFL Playoffs. You can visit SportsLine to see the picks. Here are the NFL lines and trends for Packers vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Packers spread: Niners -7.5

49ers vs. Packers over-under: 45 points

49ers vs. Packers money line: Packers +280, 49ers -354

Packers +280, 49ers -354 GB: Packers allow 19.8 points per game

SF: Niners have the top passing defense in the NFL (169.2 yards per game)

Why the 49ers can cover

The Niners have had the Packers' number, winning five of the last seven meetings against Green Bay, and have won three of the last four postseason matchups, including the last three games played at home.

Offensively, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been strong, completing 340-of-495 passes for 4,109 yards and 28 touchdowns in 17 games. In one career start against the Packers, Garoppolo connected on 14-of-20 passes for 253 yards and two scores.

Why the Packers can cover

Even with Garoppolo playing at a high level, San Francisco isn't a lock to cover the Packers vs. 49ers spread in the NFC Championship Game 2020. Green Bay has been one of the league's most successful teams over the past two decades, compiling 15 winning seasons since 2000, which includes 14 postseason appearances.

One of the main reasons for the Packers' success is quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who completed 16-of-27 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns against Seattle in the divisional round. He has also been dominant against San Francisco. In seven career games against the 49ers, Rodgers has hit on 64 percent of his passes for an average of 290.1 yards and 14 touchdowns, while throwing just two picks.

How to make 49ers vs. Packers picks

We can tell you the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see it at SportsLine.

So who wins Packers vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship Game 2020? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 49ers vs. Packers spread to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.