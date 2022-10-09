The Carolina Panthers (1-3) will host the San Francisco 49ers (2-2) as part of the Week 5 NFL schedule on CBS and Paramount+. The Niners are looking for their first road victory and first win outside the NFC West, but had an impressive showing last Monday night versus the Rams. Meanwhile, this will be Carolina's fourth home game across the first five weeks, but it has won just one of those contests thus far. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS.

Kickoff for Panthers vs. 49ers is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Caesars Sportsbook lists San Francisco as a six-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Panthers odds, while the over/under for total points is 40.

How to watch 49ers vs. Panthers

Panthers vs. 49ers date: Sunday, Oct. 9

Panthers vs. 49ers time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Panthers vs. 49ers TV channel: CBS

Week 5 NFL picks for 49ers vs. Panthers

Before tuning into Sunday's showdown, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 140-105 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Panthers vs. 49ers, the model is backing the Under. The 49ers have allowed the fewest points and yards, holding opponents to just 2.9 yards per carry, the lowest mark in the league. They have also allowed an NFL-low of two passing touchdowns.

For Panthers vs. 49ers, the model is backing the Under. The 49ers have allowed the fewest points and yards, holding opponents to just 2.9 yards per carry, the lowest mark in the league. They have also allowed an NFL-low of two passing touchdowns.

Carolina doesn't have the type of offense to penetrate San Francisco's suffocating defense since the Panthers rank dead-last in total offense. They've accumulated the fewest first downs in the NFL and rank last in third-down conversion percentage since most of their drives end in punts instead of points. Carolina has failed to reach 300 total yards in any game, while San Francisco has yet to allow an opponent to reach 300 yards. The Under for these teams has a combined 7-1 record and the model has that trend continuing, with the Under hitting in almost 60% of simulations.

