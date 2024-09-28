After consecutive road losses, the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers look to rebound at home against the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers (1-2) fell to the Rams, 27-24, while the Patriots (1-2) lost to the Jets, 24-3 last Thursday night. San Francisco has won two of the last three meetings, including a 33-6 victory in Foxboro in October 2020.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Patriots odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 40.5. Before making any Patriots vs. 49ers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Patriots vs. 49ers and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 4 predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for spread, money line and over/under:

49ers vs. Patriots spread: 49ers -10.5

49ers vs. Patriots over/under: 40.5 points

49ers vs. Patriots money line: 49ers -592, Patriots +431

Why the Patriots can cover

New England has already won once this season as a big road underdog, beating Cincinnati 16-10 in Week 1 while getting 7.5 points from the oddsmakers. Now they'll once again have their hands full against a 49ers team coming off consecutive losses. A key for New England will be running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for a combined 201 yards and two touchdowns in Weeks 1-2 before a six carry, 23 yard effort vs. the Jets last week.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been the team's starter for all three games thus far, but will likely soon turn over the reigns to rookie No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye. The gunslinger from the University of North Carolina saw his first NFL action against New York, completing 4 of 8 passes for 22 yards. Against a Niners team dealing with major injury issues, New England should look to play ball control and keep the ball out of the hands of Brock Purdy and San Francisco's offense. See which team to pick here.

Why the 49ers can cover

Even without wide receiver Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle and star running back Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers looked to be in full control last week in Los Angeles. But they squandered a 24-14 lead in the fourth quarter, falling to the Rams as the offense couldn't make a big play down the stretch. Quarterback Brock Purdy played very well though, throwing for 292 yards and three touchdowns in the defeat.

In the absence of Samuel and Kittle, WR Jauan Jennings joined Brandon Aiyuk in the starting lineup and torched the Rams' secondary. Jennings caught 11 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns, nearly singlehandedly leading the 49ers to victory. Against a solid New England secondary, Aiyuk and Jennings will have to make plays in space to help San Francisco's offense. Running back Jordan Mason has also been a pleasant surprise, having rushed for 324 yards and two touchdowns thus far with McCaffrey out. See which team to pick here.

