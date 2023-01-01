Former Bay Area rivals are set to square off when the Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) host the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders shook things up this week by benching longtime starting quarterback Derek Carr and handing over the reins of their offense to 2019 fourth round pick Jarrett Stidham. The Raiders are 4-2 at Allegiant Stadium, while the 49ers are 4-3 on the road. The 49ers enter this game riding an eight game winning streak after knocking off the Washington Commanders 37-20 in Week 16. The Raiders will be looking to bounce back from a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET. San Francisco is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Raiders vs. 49ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 41.

Raiders vs. 49ers spread: 49ers -9.5

Raiders vs. 49ers over/under: 41 points

Raiders vs. 49ers money line: 49ers -455, Raiders +345

What you need to know about the Raiders

The Raiders sent shockwaves through the NFL when they benched Carr, a longtime fan favorite. Stidham is inexperienced at the NFL level, but has spent every year of his four-year career under Josh McDaniels' tutelage. The former Auburn standout was a fourth round pick of the New England Patriots in 2019 and has completed 32 of 61 passes for 342 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Running back Josh Jacobs is having a career year for Las Vegas. The former Alabama star leads the NFL in rushing with 1,539 yards to go along with 11 rushing touchdowns on 306 carries. Jacobs will face his toughest test of the season this week against San Francisco's top-ranked rushing defense.

What you need to know about the 49ers

Meanwhile, San Francisco's offense rose to the challenge against a Washington defense that boasted an average of only 19.7 points allowed. The Niners claimed a 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders this past Saturday. Tight end George Kittle was one of the most active players for the team, catching six passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns. That receiving effort made it the first game that Kittle has posted more than 100 yards receiving in 2022.

The 49ers have an outside shot at landing the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. They would need to win out and have the Philadelphia Eagles lose out and the Vikings drop at least on more game for it to happen, but mathematically there is still a chance. San Francisco boasts the NFL best defense in 2022, leading the NFL in total yards allowed per game (290.3), rushing yards allowed per game (75.0), and points allowed per game (15.3).

