49ers vs. Rams: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ San Francisco

Current Records: Los Angeles 8-6; San Francisco 11-3

What to Know

Get ready for an NFC West battle as the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams will face off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco will be hoping to build upon the 20-7 win they picked up against Los Angeles the last time they played in October.

It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but San Francisco was not quite the Atlanta Falcons' equal in the second half when they met last week. The 49ers took a 29-22 hit to the loss column at the hands of Atlanta. If the result catches you off guard, it should: San Francisco was the far and away favorite.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles has to be hurting after a devastating 44-21 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys last week. The Rams were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-7.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $89.59

Odds

The 49ers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

San Francisco have won five out of their last nine games against Los Angeles.