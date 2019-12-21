49ers vs. Rams: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch 49ers vs. Rams football game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ San Francisco
Current Records: Los Angeles 8-6; San Francisco 11-3
What to Know
Get ready for an NFC West battle as the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams will face off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco will be hoping to build upon the 20-7 win they picked up against Los Angeles the last time they played in October.
It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but San Francisco was not quite the Atlanta Falcons' equal in the second half when they met last week. The 49ers took a 29-22 hit to the loss column at the hands of Atlanta. If the result catches you off guard, it should: San Francisco was the far and away favorite.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles has to be hurting after a devastating 44-21 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys last week. The Rams were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-7.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California
- TV: NFL Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $89.59
Odds
The 49ers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest NFL odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 44
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Francisco have won five out of their last nine games against Los Angeles.
- Oct 13, 2019 - San Francisco 20 vs. Los Angeles 7
- Dec 30, 2018 - Los Angeles 48 vs. San Francisco 32
- Oct 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 39 vs. San Francisco 10
- Dec 31, 2017 - San Francisco 34 vs. Los Angeles 13
- Sep 21, 2017 - Los Angeles 41 vs. San Francisco 39
- Dec 24, 2016 - San Francisco 22 vs. Los Angeles 21
- Sep 12, 2016 - San Francisco 28 vs. Los Angeles 0
- Jan 03, 2016 - San Francisco 19 vs. Los Angeles 16
- Nov 01, 2015 - Los Angeles 27 vs. San Francisco 6
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
Watch This Game Live
-
Texans vs. Buccaneers picks, odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Buccaneers vs. Texans game 10,000...
-
Top Week 16 NFL cheat sheet, picks, odds
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 16 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Chad Johnson plotting NFL comeback
Johnson hasn't played in the NFL since the 2011 season
-
Receivers named to NFL's All-Time Team
Ten receivers have been added to the NFL's most prestigious team
-
Prospects to watch in New Orleans Bowl
New-age linebacker could be taken as early as Day 2
-
Prospects to watch in Las Vegas Bowl
This bowl game features a stellar matchup between an experienced left tackle and an ultra-productive...
-
Texans at Buccaneers: Live updates, more
Follow along with all the action as the Texans look to clinch the AFC South division
-
Brees, Thomas set records in blowout win
It was a special night for Brees, Thomas and everyone except the Colts
-
Bengals vs. Patriots live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Bengals vs. Patriots football game