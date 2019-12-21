49ers vs. Rams odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, best Week 16 predictions from expert who's 11-0

The San Francisco 49ers try to complete a sweep of the season series when they host the NFC West-rival Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. San Francisco (11-3) posted a 20-7 victory at Los Angeles in Week 6 after losing both meetings between the teams last season. The 49ers dropped a 29-22 home decision to Atlanta last Sunday but still can secure the top seed in the conference by winning their final two contests. The reigning NFC champion Rams, who are 5-1 against the spread in their last six against divisional opponents, must win their final two games and have Minnesota lose its last two in order to reach the postseason.

49ers vs. Rams spread: San Francisco -7

49ers vs. Rams over-under: 45 points

49ers vs. Rams money line: San Francisco -326, Los Angeles +259

SF: RB Raheem Mostert has rushed for a touchdown in four straight games

LA: WR Brandin Cooks has three TD receptions in his last three vs. 49ers

Fornelli knows the 49ers have a virtually unstoppable weapon in George Kittle. The third-year tight end has registered 888 yards over 12 games this season, including 134 on a career-high 13 receptions in last week's setback. Kittle increased his career total to 2,780 yards, passing Mike Ditka (2,774) for most by a tight end in his first three NFL seasons. He has been a thorn in the Rams' side of late, recording 450 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the last four meetings between the rivals.

San Francisco's strength, however, is a defense that ranks second in the league (269 yards) and features end Nick Bosa, who is tied for second in the NFL with 16 tackles for loss.

Still, San Francisco isn't assured of covering the Niners vs. Rams spread against a Los Angeles team that is fighting for its playoff life.

Los Angeles' Tyler Higbee reached triple-digit receiving yards for the third straight game last Sunday, amassing 111 on a career-high 12 catches. He is the Rams' first tight end and fifth TE overall to accomplish the feat during the Super Bowl era. L.A. will also get fellow tight end Gerald Everett back from a knee injury.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp also has performed well of late, recording a touchdown catch in his last three games. The 26-year-old from Eastern Washington is the first Los Angeles wide receiver to record 80 receptions (83), 1,000 yards (1,031) and eight TDs in a season since Torry Holt in 2006.

