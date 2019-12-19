49ers vs. Rams odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 16 predictions from expert who's 11-0

After enduring a heartbreaking loss, the San Francisco 49ers will try to remain in contention for the top seed in the NFC when they host the division-rival Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. San Francisco (11-3) dropped a 29-22 home decision to Atlanta last Sunday, allowing the go-ahead touchdown with two seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to suffer its second loss in three games. Los Angeles (8-6) is in a much more precarious position, as it needs two victories and a pair of losses by Minnesota to reach the postseason.

49ers vs. Rams spread: San Francisco -6.5

49ers vs. Rams over-under: 45 points

49ers vs. Rams money line: San Francisco -284, Los Angeles +231

SF: RB Raheem Mostert has rushed for a touchdown in four straight games

LA: WR Brandin Cooks has three TD receptions in his last three vs. 49ers

Fornelli knows that the 49ers still have one of the top defenses in the NFL despite being hit by injuries. San Francisco, which secured its first trip to the playoffs since 2013 with Los Angeles' loss last week, ranks second in the league in total defense (269 yards) and first against the pass (154.4).

The 49ers' secondary could get even stronger for Saturday's contest as cornerbacks Richard Sherman and K'waun Williams were full participants in practice. Sherman, who was named a starter for the 2020 Pro Bowl, and Williams both missed the game against the Falcons due to a hamstring injury and a concussion, respectively. San Francisco also possesses the second-best rushing attack in the NFL (147 yards), with Mostert leading the way with a career-high 662 yards.

Still, San Francisco isn't assured of covering the Niners vs. Rams spread against a Los Angeles team that is fighting for its playoff life.

The Rams are hoping for a strong performance from Jared Goff, who is expected to be under center despite suffering a hand contusion last week. The fourth-year quarterback is fourth in the NFL with 3,996 passing yards.

Los Angeles also needs a better effort on the ground after amassing a total of 22 rushing yards against the Cowboys. Todd Gurley accounted for 20 of them, but ran for a touchdown and caught a scoring pass, giving him four TDs in his last three games.

