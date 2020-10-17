The San Francisco 49ers will look for their first home victory in four tries when they take on the NFC West-rival Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football. The 49ers, who have lost two in a row overall, are coming off a 43-17 thrashing by the Miami Dolphins last week. The Rams, meanwhile, have won two straight, including a 30-10 win at Washington. San Francisco is 0-1 in the division, while Los Angeles is playing its first divisional foe of the season.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Rams are three-point favorites in the latest 49ers vs. Rams odds from William Hill, while the over-under is 51.5.

49ers vs. Rams spread: Rams -3

49ers vs. Rams over-under: 51.5 points

49ers vs. Rams money line: Rams -170, 49ers +150

LAR: Seventh in rushing yards per game (142.3)

SF: Over has hit in three Niners games this season

Why the Rams can cover

Quarterback Jared Goff is off to a fast start to the season, completing 109 of 152 passes for 1,372 yards and eight touchdowns. Last week against Washington, he passed for 309 yards and two touchdowns with one interception for a rating of 111.7. He also rushed for a score. He is looking for his third straight road game with 300 passing yards and seventh road game in a row with multiple TD passes.

Also leading the offense is running back Darrell Henderson Jr. He had 68 yards from scrimmage last Sunday, including 38 rushing, with receiving and rushing TDs. It was his first two-TD game of his career. He has four touchdowns in his past three games on the road. For the season, he has carried 58 times for 260 yards and three touchdowns.

Why the 49ers can cover

Despite that, Los Angeles is not a lock to cover the Rams vs. 49ers spread. That's because San Francisco is still a formidable opponent despite missing several key players due to injury, including defensive ends Ezekiel Ansah (biceps) and Nick Bosa (ACL), who are out for the season.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) is expected to start after being pulled in the loss to Miami. Garoppolo has a 100-plus rating in two of his past three games at home against NFC West foes and has completed 40 of 66 passes for 467 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Running back Raheem Mostert returned to action against Miami after missing time with a sprained MCL. He finished with 119 yards from scrimmage, including 90 yards rushing. He is looking for his fourth game in a row with 100 or more yards from scrimmage and has 10 touchdowns in his past nine games.

