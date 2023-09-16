The defending NFC West champion San Francisco 49ers look to open 2-0 as they take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Both teams won on the road in Week 1 as San Francisco dominated Pittsburgh 30-7, while Los Angeles upset Seattle, 30-13. Last season, the 49ers swept both meetings, 24-9 in the Bay Area and 31-14 in Los Angeles.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 7.5-point favorite and the over/under for total points scored is 45 in the latest 49ers vs. Rams odds.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Niners vs. Rams:

49ers vs. Rams spread: 49ers -7.5

49ers vs. Rams over/under: 45 points

49ers vs. Rams money line: 49ers -339, Rams +270

49ers vs. Rams live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey was dominant in the first game of the 2023 regular season, rushing for 152 yards on 22 carries including a 65 yard touchdown run in the third quarter. In his return from elbow surgery, quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns, both to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. While fellow wide receiver Deebo Samuel (5-55-0) and tight end George Kittle (3-19-0) usually command more attention in the 49ers passing attack, Aiyuk was the headliner on Sunday, catching eight passes for 129 yards and two scores.

Almost as impressive as San Francisco's offense was their defense, which held Pittsburgh to only 239 total yards. They sacked Steelers QB Kenny Pickett five times, three of which came courtesy of Drake Jackson. The 49ers looked like a team to be reckoned with once again this season as they easily posted a top five team performance in Week 1.

Why the Rams can cover

Even without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who landed on the IR before the season, Los Angeles' passing attack was razor sharp in Week 1. Matthew Stafford was 24 of 38 for 334 yards with wide receivers Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua each catching 119 yards worth of receptions. Kyren Williams rushed for 52 yards and two scores, while the Rams' starter, Cam Akers, rushed 22 times for 29 yards and a touchdown. With 426 yards of total offense and no sacks given up against Seattle, LA looked like a reborn unit in 2023.

Defensively, the Rams held a potent Seahawks attack to just 12 total yards and only one first down in the second half. Seattle totaled only 170 yards and despite not turning the ball over, the Seahawks only had the ball for 20:37 as Los Angeles dominated the time of possession. If the Rams can improve their rushing attack, they might be able to have success even against a top San Francisco defensive unit.

How to make 49ers vs. Rams picks

The model has simulated Rams vs. 49ers 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Rams vs. 49ers on Sunday, and which side of the spread is hitting well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Rams vs. 49ers spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 163-114 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.