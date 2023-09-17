The San Francisco 49ers have won eight of the last nine matchups against the Los Angeles Rams and look to continue that trend on Sunday. Los Angeles' only win in the series was in the 2022 NFC Championship Game, a 20-17 victory that propelled them to a Super Bowl and eventual championship two weeks later. Both teams opened the 2023 season victorious on the road as the 49ers crushed the Steelers, 30-7, and the Rams defeated the Seahawks, 30-13. Last season, San Francisco won this matchup 24-9 at home and 31-14 in LA.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 7.5-point favorite and the over/under for total points scored is 45 in the latest 49ers vs. Rams odds.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Niners vs. Rams:

49ers vs. Rams spread: 49ers -7.5

49ers vs. Rams over/under: 45 points

49ers vs. Rams money line: 49ers -340, Rams +270

Why the 49ers can cover

Will the Rams have any answer for 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey? Last season, he rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown against them after having been traded to San Francisco in the middle of the season. In Week 1, McCaffrey ran for 152 yards on 22 carries, including a 65-yard touchdown that essentially ended any chance of a Pittsburgh comeback. He was the best player on the field and showed why the 49ers gave up so much draft capital for him last season.

The 49ers' other star was wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who caught eight passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Brock Purdy. Despite returning from elbow surgery, necessitated by an injury in the NFC Championship Game in January, Purdy was sharp, throwing for 220 yards on 19 of 29 passing. San Francisco's defense was also in midseason form, sacking Steelers QB Kenny Pickett five times and holding Pittsburgh's offense to only 239 total yards. See which team to pick here.

Why the Rams can cover

Even without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who landed on the IR before the season, Los Angeles' passing attack was razor-sharp in Week 1. Matthew Stafford was 24 of 38 for 334 yards with wide receivers Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua each catching 119 yards worth of receptions. Kyren Williams rushed for 52 yards and two scores, while the Rams' starter, Cam Akers, rushed 22 times for 29 yards and a touchdown. With 426 yards of total offense and no sacks given up against Seattle, LA looked like a reborn unit in 2023.

Defensively, the Rams held a potent Seahawks attack to just 12 total yards and only one first down in the second half. Seattle totaled only 170 yards and despite not turning the ball over, the Seahawks only had the ball for 20:37 as Los Angeles dominated the time of possession. If the Rams can improve their rushing attack, they might be able to have success even against a top San Francisco defensive unit. See which team to pick here.

