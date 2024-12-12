The San Francisco 49ers will host the Los Angeles Rams in a critical NFC West matchup on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 15 of the 2024 NFL schedule. All four teams in the division are still within striking distance of first place and the Rams and 49ers are coming off impressive wins. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (9-162-1) and 49ers tight end George Kittle (6-151) were both dominant in their teams' respective Week 14 wins and the two superstars are likely to be popular options for 49ers vs. Rams anytime touchdown bets.

The latest NFL anytime TD odds list Nacua at +130 to score a touchdown on Thursday Night Football, while Kittle is priced at +125. Can you rely on either as you put together your NFL anytime touchdown bets and build your Rams vs. 49ers same-game parlays? Before making any NFL touchdown prop bets for 49ers vs. Rams, you'll want to see the Thursday Night Football projections from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 24-10 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 204-138 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 58-31 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

The model has simulated Rams vs. 49ers 10,000 times and you can head to SportsLine to see its TNF TD prop picks.

Top anytime touchdown scorer prop picks for 49ers vs. Rams

One Rams vs. 49ers anytime touchdown prop we can reveal: The model likes 49ers tight end George Kittle (+125) to score a touchdown in its Thursday Night Football anytime touchdown picks. Kittle didn't get into the end zone last week but he did have a season-high 151 yards against the Bears and he's scored in seven of the 11 games that he's played in 2024.

He didn't play in the first matchup of the season against Los Angeles but he has scored in six of his last 10 matchups with the Rams. Kittle also has six touchdowns in eight career appearances in Thursday games. His implied odds to score are 44.4% but the model predicts that he scores in nearly 70% of simulations. See more Thursday Night Football TD props here.

How to make 49ers vs. Rams anytime TD scorer prop picks

The model also lists one player with sky-high odds who should be on your radar for San Francisco vs. Los Angeles touchdown bets. Anyone who includes him in their Rams vs. 49ers anytime touchdown props and NFL same-game parlays could hit it big. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Which anytime touchdown props should you target for 49ers vs. Rams in Week 14 Thursday Night Football, and which longshot could pay out big? Visit SportsLine to see which teams cover the spread, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.