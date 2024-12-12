The NFC West is one of the most unpredictable divisions heading into the last four weeks of the season as all four teams are still vying for division supremacy. All the teams in the division are separated by two games, making each division game more paramount at this stage in the season.

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers aren't in a "must-win" situation, yet the loser of this "Thursday Night Football" slugfest can essentially eliminate the hope of winning the NFC West -- and perhaps the playoffs altogether. There is no more room for error with either the Rams or 49ers, making this matchup one of of the most important of the season.

The Rams (7-6) are over. 500 for the first time all year, and are 6-2 since their bye week. They are one game behind the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West. The 49ers (6-7) are two games back of the Seahawks and two back of the final wild-card spot, essentially making this matchup with the Rams a win they must have.

Below is a short preview of the "Thursday Night Football" showdown -- and a prediction for the NFC West battle.

49ers vs. Rams where to watch

Date: Thursday, Dec, 12 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec, 12 | 8:15 p.m. ET Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California) Live stream: Prime Video

Prime Video Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: 49ers -3, OU 49.5

49ers running back situation

The 49ers have been significantly bitten by the injury bug this season, but running back has been a flu that won't go away. Christian McCaffrey was out the majority of the season, then returned for four games only to suffer a PCL injury that has put him back on injured reserve. Elijah Mitchell is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, and hasn't played a down this year. Jordan Mason is alo on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Fourth-string running back Isaac Guerendo is day to day with a foot sprain and may not play against the Rams on a short week. Who is next for the 49ers if they sit Guerendo?

Enter Patrick Taylor, who is an undrafted running back in his fourth season and has 331 career rushing yards. Taylor signed to the 49ers practice squad on Nov. 12 and has 14 carries for 50 yards this year.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Israel Abanikanda would be the other two running backs active for Thursday. Vaughn is a former third-round pick of the Buccaneers and Abanikanda is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets. Both have a combined 458 rushing yards for their career.

The situation is dire in San Francisco, especially if Guerendo is out.

Rams 'Big Four' when they play

The Rams are clearly a better football team when the quartet of Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are on the field together. When the "Big Four" all play, the Rams are 11-5 and average 26.4 points per game. When one of these four are missing, the Rams are 6-8 and average 19.3 points per game.

Stafford has thrown 35 touchdowns to seven interceptions in the 16 games when Williams, Kupp and Nacua are all on the field. He's thrown eight touchdowns to 11 interceptions when one is missing. In his last four games, Stafford has thrown 10 touchdowns to zero interceptions and has a 123.9 passer rating -- when all four of the "Big Four" have played.

Los Angeles is one of the bigger teams in the NFC when the "Big Four" play, which is why they have turned their season around and got back into the NFC West title race.

Prediction

The 49ers are significantly banged up with injuries, but could be getting some players back this week. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw could be in line to make his season debut, but defensive end Nick Bosa (hip, oblique), tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and Guerendo (foot) have not practiced.

San Francisco is in for a tough one with all these injuries against a Los Angeles team that is hitting its stride, but Brock Purdy has never lost on "Thursday Night Football" and the 49ers are 9-3 against the Rams since 2019 (including playoffs). Don't sleep on Jauan Jennings and George Kittle in this matchup.

The 49ers have also led at the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter of all their NFC West matchups. Something to consider.

Pick: 49ers 27, Rams 24

