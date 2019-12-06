49ers vs. Saints odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, predictions from expert who's 9-0 on San Francisco games

The NFC South-champion New Orleans Saints hope to maintain their hold on the top spot in the conference when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. New Orleans (10-2) secured its third consecutive division title with a 26-18 victory at Atlanta on Thanksgiving night, its third straight win and ninth in 10 contests. The Saints, who are 8-2 against the spread in that span, are the No. 1 seed by virtue of their victory over Seattle earlier this season. The 49ers (10-2) fell out of first place in the NFC West after dropping a 20-17 decision in Baltimore last Sunday. Kickoff at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is set for 1 p.m. ET. New Orleans is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Saints odds, while the over-under for total points is 44.5. Before you make any Saints vs. 49ers picks of your own, you need to hear what NFL expert Tom Fornelli has to say.

A CBS Sports writer since 2010, the entertaining Fornelli is a consistent winner when it comes to against-the-spread and over-under picks. And he has had a particularly keen eye for the 49ers, hitting on his last nine NFL picks against-the-spread involving San Francisco.

Here are several NFL lines for Saints vs. 49ers:

Saints vs. 49ers spread: New Orleans -2.5

Saints vs. 49ers over-under: 44.5 points

Saints vs. 49ers money line: New Orleans -146, San Francisco +124

SF: RB Tevin Coleman has a touchdown reception in three straight vs. Saints

NO: WR Michael Thomas has at least 100 receiving yards in four straight home games

Fornelli knows that the Saints are more than just offense. New Orleans ranks third in the NFL in run defense (88.6 yards) and hasn't allowed a 100-yard rusher in 38 straight games, including the playoffs. The Saints are tied for fourth in the league with 40 sacks after registering nine against the Falcons last week, with Cameron Jordan notching a franchise record-tying four.

Jordan is second in the NFL with a career-high 13.5 sacks as has recorded at least 12 three years in a row. The veteran defensive end raised his career total to 85 sacks, passing Wayne Martin (82.5) for second place on the franchise list. Thomas leads the league with 110 catches, the most through 12 games since Marvin Harrison had 109 in 2002.

New Orleans is no guarantee to cover the Saints vs. 49ers spread on Sunday.

Raheem Mostert emerged as a threat on the ground in San Francisco's loss to the Ravens, rushing for a career-high 146 yards and a touchdown. The 27-year-old out of Purdue has run for a score in back-to-back contests after doing so just once in his first nine games this year. Rookie receiver Deebo Samuel has followed a similar trend, making a touchdown catch in his last two outings after having one in his first nine contests.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw for only 165 yards against Baltimore, but has thrown a touchdown pass in six straight contests. The 49ers are second in the NFL in rushing offense (148 yards), but their strength is on the other side of the ball. San Francisco leads the league in total defense (250.9 yards) and pass defense (134.2) while ranking second in sacks (45).

Fornelli has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning under, he has discovered a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back.

Who wins Niners vs. Saints?