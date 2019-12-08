49ers vs. Saints odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, predictions from top expert who's 9-0 on San Francisco games

With the NFC South title already secured, the New Orleans Saints seek their fourth consecutive victory when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints (10-2) posted a 26-18 win at Atlanta on Thanksgiving to clinch their third straight division crown. The 49ers, who are 5-1 against the spread in their last six meetings with the Saints and can clinch a playoff spot with help this week, have dropped two of their last four games and trail Seattle in the division by virtue of their overtime loss to the Seahawks in Week 10. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. New Orleans is a two-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Saints odds, down from an open of 3.5, while the over-under is 45. Before you make any Saints vs. 49ers picks of your own, you need to hear what SportsLine's resident Niners expert, Tom Fornelli, has to say.

A CBS Sports writer since 2010, the entertaining Fornelli is a consistent winner when it comes to against-the-spread and over-under picks. And he has had a particularly keen eye for the 49ers, hitting on his last nine NFL picks against-the-spread involving San Francisco.

Saints vs. 49ers spread: New Orleans -2

Saints vs. 49ers over-under: 45 points

Saints vs. 49ers money line: New Orleans -146, San Francisco +124

SF: RB Tevin Coleman has a touchdown reception in three straight vs. Saints

NO: WR Michael Thomas has at least 100 receiving yards in four straight home games

Fornelli knows the Saints possess a multi-threat player in Taysom Hill, who was the star of last week's win over the Falcons. The third-string quarterback deflected a punt that led to his touchdown catch in the first quarter and ran for a 30-yard score late in the second after lining up under center. His performance was especially noteworthy since he became the first quarterback since Jim McMahon in 1983 to record a rushing and receiving TD in the same game.

Drew Brees, who has avoided a sack in two of his last three contests, has thrown seven touchdown passes in that span and has just one interception in his last four outings. The future Hall-of-Famer has 22 scoring tosses and seven picks in nine career starts against San Francisco.

Raheem Mostert emerged as a threat on the ground in San Francisco's loss to the Ravens, rushing for a career-high 146 yards and a touchdown. The 27-year-old out of Purdue has run for a score in back-to-back contests after doing so just once in his first nine games this year. Rookie receiver Deebo Samuel has followed a similar trend, making a touchdown catch in his last two outings after having one in his first nine contests.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw for only 165 yards against Baltimore, but has thrown a touchdown pass in six straight contests. The 49ers are second in the NFL in rushing offense (148 yards), but their strength is on the other side of the ball. San Francisco leads the league in total defense (250.9 yards) and pass defense (134.2) while ranking second in sacks (45).

