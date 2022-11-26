Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (6-4) look to stay hot when they host Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints (4-7) in a NFL Week 12 matchup at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. The Niners are riding a three-game winning streak after blowing out the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City. Meanwhile, the Saints are looking to build off their 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11. New Orleans is 4-7 against the spread, while San Francisco is 5-5 ATS in 2022.

49ers vs. Saints spread: 49ers -9

49ers vs. Saints over/under: 43 points

49ers vs. Saints money line: San Francisco -455, New Orleans +345

What you need to know about the 49ers

The 49ers took their contest against the Arizona Cardinals this past Monday by a conclusive 38-10 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point San Francisco had established a 31-10 advantage. San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 228 yards on 29 attempts.

The 49ers are 3-1 since acquiring All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey and are quickly emerging as one of the top contenders in a wide-open NFC race. Already one of the premier defensive teams in the NFL, the Niners now boast one of the most balanced and difficult to defend offenses in the league with McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle all at Garoppolo's disposal.

What you need to know about the Saints

Meanwhile, New Orleans secured a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday. Dalton passed for three TDs and 260 yards on 25 attempts. Dalton's 53-yard touchdown toss up the middle to WR Chris Olave in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

The Saints could get a much-needed boost this week with cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), cornerback Bradley Roby, defensive end Cameron Jordan (eye), defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf), left guard Andrus Peat (triceps), left tackle James Hurst (concussion) and running back Mark Ingram (knee) all returning to practice this week. They are all listed as questionable, with several expected to play on Sunday.

