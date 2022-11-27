Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints (4-7) head to the West Coast to take on Jimmy Garoppolo and the red-hot San Francisco 49ers (6-4) on Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium. The Saints are coming off a 27-20 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, while the 49ers are looking to win their fourth straight after blowing out the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday Night Football in Mexico City. New Orleans is 4-7 against the spread, while San Francisco is 5-5 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET. San Francisco is favored by 9 points in the latest 49ers vs. Saints odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 43.5.

49ers vs. Saints spread: 49ers -9

49ers vs. Saints over/under: 43.5 points

49ers vs. Saints money line: San Francisco -440, New Orleans +335

What you need to know about the 49ers

The 49ers were dominant in their 38-10 win over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 20 of 29 passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns. All-Pro tight end George Kittle hauled in four passes for 84 yards and two TDs, while wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk caught two passes for 20 yards with both going for touchdowns.

Since acquiring Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers have gone 3-1 and now look like a legitimate threat to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII. San Francisco was widely regarded as the league's best defensive team, and now Garoppolo has arguably the NFL's best arsenal of weapons at his disposal in McCaffrey, Kittle, Aiyuk, Elijah Mitchell, and Deebo Samuel.

What you need to know about the Saints

Meanwhile, New Orleans secured a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday. Dalton passed for three TDs and 260 yards on 25 attempts. Dalton's 53-yard touchdown toss up the middle to WR Chris Olave in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

The Saints could get a much-needed boost this week with cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), cornerback Bradley Roby, defensive end Cameron Jordan (eye), defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf), left guard Andrus Peat (triceps), left tackle James Hurst (concussion) and running back Mark Ingram (knee) all returning to practice this week. They are all listed as questionable, with several expected to play on Sunday.

