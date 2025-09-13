The New Orleans Saints host the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 2 NFL showdown. The Niners are coming off of an injury-riddled 2024 season where they finished at the bottom of the NFC West with a 6-11 record, but they are already in the win column in 2025 thanks to a gritty 17-13 win against the Seahawks in Seattle. The Saints went 5-12 in 2024 after dealing with their own injury woes, and they're off to a rough start to this season after falling to the Arizona Cardinals, 20-13. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) has been ruled out.

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome is set for 1 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 3-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Saints odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 40.5. Before making any Saints vs. 49ers picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to watch 49ers vs. Saints on Sunday

When: Sunday, Sept. 14

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Saints vs. 49ers betting preview

Odds: 49ers -3, over/under 40.5

San Francisco had to grind to win their Week 1 matchup in Seattle, getting the go-ahead touchdown courtesy of a catch by Jake Tongues that was nearly intercepted. The win largely relied on the run game -- and a healthy Christian McCaffrey -- and stout defense since San Francisco's receiving corps is threadbare. With Purdy out, this could put even more emphasis on drudging down the field and winding down the clock.



That could pose a problem for the Saints, who gave up the eighth-most yards in Week 1. New Orleans also had to rely on their ground game in Week 1 as Alvin Kamara scored the only touchdown. Spencer Rattler logged more passing yards than Kyler Murray in that game, but his inability to reach the endzone after 46 pass attempts sealed the Saints fate.

Model's 49ers vs. Saints prediction, picks

Sunday's matchup will likely be a ground-heavy affair regardless of whether Purdy plays or not. Both teams were inconsistent covering the spread last season, however San Francisco went 0-6 against the spread after wins and 1-7 ATS as the away team. The Niners have more talent on paper, but their current list of injuries could open the door for the Saints to keep Sunday's game close and low-scoring. The SportsLine model is projecting New Orleans will cover the spread in 50% of simulations.

