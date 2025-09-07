Two heated NFC West rivals face off in the Pacific Northwest when the Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 1 tilt. Seattle won 10 games last year but still fell short of the postseason, while San Francisco had a down year as the team dealt with a ton of injuries to top players.

These teams combined for 60 points in their first meeting last year before a lower-scoring 20-17 affair later in the year. Will we see a lot of scoring in Seattle on Sunday with the total set at 43.5?

Top 49ers-Seahawks anytime touchdown props:

George Kittle +150

The 49ers have had some big offensive outbursts against the Seahawks in recent years, and while last year was Year 1 for new Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald, San Francisco still put up 36 points the first time these two teams faced off. In that game, tight end George Kittle scored two touchdowns, and he has seven career scores in 13 games against the Seahawks. With Deebo Samuel gone, Brandon Aiyuk sidelined and Jauan Jennings banged up, look for Brock Purdy to look Kittle's way early and often, especially in the red zone.

Zach Charbonnet +410

The Seahawks have a new-look offense under new coordinator Klint Kubiak, and after leaning heavily on the passing game last year, all reports out of Seattle are that the team will be running the ball a lot in 2025. It sounds like Kenneth Walker III will still be the team's lead back, but Charbonnet is one of the better No. 2 backs in football, and he's a more bruising rusher than Walker, so if this is more of a 1A and 1B situation, we may see Charbonnet get work inside the red zone. When Walker was banged up last year, Charbonnet started six games and scored six of his eight touchdowns. If the team is both looking to maximize Charbonnet's ability and keep an eye on Walker, then perhaps Charbonnet will be the go-to guy in the red zone, maximizing his scoring opportunities.

AJ Barner +370

The Seahawks reworked their receiving corps this offseason, moving on from Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp aren't exactly the biggest bodies, so second-year tight end AJ Barner could be a name to watch when Seattle gets near the goal line. Barner caught 30 passes last year, and four of those went for touchdowns. It sounds like the Seahawks will be using a lot of two-tight end sets this year, so expect Barner to be on the field an awful lot, which maximizes his scoring opportunities. That, coupled with +370 odds, makes him stand out in this matchup.