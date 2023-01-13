Who's Playing

Seattle @ San Francisco

Regular Season Records: Seattle 9-8; San Francisco 13-4

What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers will duke it out with the Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday at Levi's Stadium at 4:30 p.m. ET. The 49ers know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Seattle likes a good challenge.

San Francisco took their contest against the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday by a conclusive 38-13 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point San Francisco had established a 38-13 advantage. They relied on the efforts of RB Elijah Mitchell, who punched in two rushing touchdowns, and QB Brock Purdy, who passed for three TDs and 178 yards on 20 attempts.

San Francisco's defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. FS Tashaun Gipson picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Seattle ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Sunday with a 19-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. No one had a standout game offensively for the Seahawks, but they got one touchdown from WR Tyler Lockett. QB Geno Smith ended up with a passer rating of 116.70.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Jason Myers delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

The 49ers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (10-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Francisco ranks first in the NFL when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 300.6 on average. Less enviably, the Seahawks are stumbling into the matchup with the third most rushing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 150.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Seattle.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 49ers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Seattle have won 12 out of their last 16 games against San Francisco.