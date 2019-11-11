49ers vs. Seahawks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch 49ers vs. Seahawks football game
Who's Playing
San Francisco (home) vs. Seattle (away)
Current Records: San Francisco 8-0; Seattle 7-2
What to Know
Get ready for an NFC West battle as the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks will face off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
San Francisco came out on top in a nail-biter against the Arizona Cardinals last week, sneaking past 28-25. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Arizona made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Seattle ultimately got the result they were hoping for. They secured a 40-34 W over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. QB Russell Wilson had a stellar game for the Seahawks as he passed for 378 yards and five TDs on 43 attempts. Wilson ended up with a passer rating of 133.70. Not surprisingly, Wilson's sharp evening set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Their wins bumped San Francisco to 8-0 and Seattle to 7-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The 49ers rank second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only seven on the season. But the Seahawks come into the game boasting the most passing touchdowns in the league at 22. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $199.00
Odds
The 49ers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Seahawks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Seattle have won seven out of their last eight games against San Francisco.
- Dec 16, 2018 - San Francisco 26 vs. Seattle 23
- Dec 02, 2018 - Seattle 43 vs. San Francisco 16
- Nov 26, 2017 - Seattle 24 vs. San Francisco 13
- Sep 17, 2017 - Seattle 12 vs. San Francisco 9
- Jan 01, 2017 - Seattle 25 vs. San Francisco 23
- Sep 25, 2016 - Seattle 37 vs. San Francisco 18
- Nov 22, 2015 - Seattle 29 vs. San Francisco 13
- Oct 22, 2015 - Seattle 20 vs. San Francisco 3
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Cowboys started black cat vs. Vikings
The Cowboys tried to bring a little magic to the table. It backfired
-
MNF: 49ers vs Seahawks odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's 49ers vs. Seahawks game 10,000 times.
-
Dak blames execution for loss, not plays
Prescott and Cooper were superheroes against the Vikings, and neither are blaming the coaches...
-
Twitter reacts to Prescott's dance moves
The internet had some fun with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback
-
Seahawks at 49ers: Odds, prediction
Russell Wilson will deliver Jimmy Garoppolo his first loss of the 2019 season
-
Smith-Schuster: 'I'm not Antonio Brown'
Smith-Schuster didn't have a big game against Ramsey and the Rams, but his Steelers got the...
-
Cook leads Vikings to win in Dallas
Dalvin Cook ran wild, but Jason Garrett and Kellen Moore's offense shooting itself in the foot...
-
Steelers beat Rams behind defense
Fitzpatrick continued his impressive play since being traded to the Steelers