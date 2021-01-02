Who's Playing

Seattle @ San Francisco

Current Records: Seattle 11-4; San Francisco 6-9

What to Know

The Seattle Seahawks are 7-2 against the San Francisco 49ers since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Seattle and San Francisco will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:25 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

It was all tied up 6-6 at the half for the Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday, but Seattle stepped up in the second half for a 20-9 win. Seattle's QB Russell Wilson did his thing and passed for one TD and 225 yards on 32 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Wilson ended up with a passer rating of 131.90.

Meanwhile, San Francisco was expected to lose against the Arizona Cardinals this past Saturday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The 49ers came out on top against Arizona by a score of 20-12. RB Jeff Wilson had a stellar game for San Francisco as he picked up 183 yards on the ground on 22 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Seattle is now 11-4 while San Francisco sits at 6-9. Seattle has clinched a playoff berth as the current third seed in the NFC. San Francisco has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Seattle is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Seahawks are stumbling into the matchup with the most passing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 302.5 on average. To make matters even worse for Seattle, the 49ers enter the contest with only 11 rushing touchdowns allowed, good for fourth best in the NFL.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -112

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Seattle have won nine out of their last 11 games against San Francisco.