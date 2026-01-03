Skip to Main Content
49ers vs. Seahawks live updates: San Francisco hosts Seattle to determine NFC West champ

The winner gets the NFC West division title and No. 1 seed in the playoffs

The NFC West crown will be handed out on Saturday night, and with it, the No. 1 seed in the conference as the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers duke it out from Santa Clara. 

The winner of this divisional clash will ascend atop the NFC as the No. 1 seed and earn the first-round bye and home-field advantage that comes with it. For San Francisco, that presents a particularly unique road as they would be looking at home games throughout the playoffs, including Super Bowl LX, with Levi's Stadium playing host to the big game this season. Meanwhile, Seattle is seeking its third No. 1 seed in franchise history. In the prior two instances (2005 and 2023), they reached the Super Bowl. 

As for the loser, they'll still make it into the postseason, albeit as a wild-card entry. If Seattle falls in this game, they'll be the No. 5 seed. If it's the Niners who are on the wrong side of the scoreboard, they'll be the No. 5 seed if the Los Angeles Rams lose to the Arizona Cardinals, but will fall to the No. 6 seed if L.A. wins. 

So, who comes out on top of this monumental matchup? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Saturday's contest. Below, you can find instant analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays. 

Where to watch Seahawks vs. 49ers live

  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 3 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)
  • TV: ABC, ESPN | Streamfubo 
  • Odds: Seahawks -1.5, O/U 47.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Zach Charbonnet rips off 27-yard touchdown

Seattle has taken an early 7-0 lead over the 49ers thanks to Zach Charbonnet ripping off a 27-yard touchdown. So far, the Seahawks are dominating the 49ers on the ground between Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III. Between the two, they've rushed for 67 yards on nine carries (7.4 yards per carry) and a touchdown. 

 
Tatum Bethune's monumental sack

Cannot overstate how important that sack was. Not only was it clutch in San Francisco to keep Seattle off the scoreboard, but it was also rare. The Niners come into Week 18 dead last in the NFL with 18 sacks. 

 
49ers force turnover on downs to stall Seattle drive

San Francisco's defense has shown up early. After Seattle rather methodically drove down to the Niners' 1-yard line, the defense was able to stand strong and force a turnover on downs. The stand was spearheaded by a sack from Tatum Bethune to push Seattle back off the goal line. Then, Mike Macdonald left his offense on the field instead of opting for a field goal (and an early lead), which ended up resulting in a turnover on downs. 

 
Playoff stakes for both teams

As a reminder: The winner will be the No. 1 seed and the NFC West winner. The loser will fall to a wild-card entry. If Seattle loses, they'll be the No. 5 seed and take on the NFC South winner (Buccaneers or Panthers). If the 49ers lose, they will either be the No. 5 (with a Rams loss) or No. 6 seed (with a Rams win).

 
Seahawks inactives

 
49ers inactives: Trent Williams, Ricky Pearsall INACTIVE

