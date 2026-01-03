The NFC West crown will be handed out on Saturday night, and with it, the No. 1 seed in the conference as the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers duke it out from Santa Clara.

The winner of this divisional clash will ascend atop the NFC as the No. 1 seed and earn the first-round bye and home-field advantage that comes with it. For San Francisco, that presents a particularly unique road as they would be looking at home games throughout the playoffs, including Super Bowl LX, with Levi's Stadium playing host to the big game this season. Meanwhile, Seattle is seeking its third No. 1 seed in franchise history. In the prior two instances (2005 and 2023), they reached the Super Bowl.

As for the loser, they'll still make it into the postseason, albeit as a wild-card entry. If Seattle falls in this game, they'll be the No. 5 seed. If it's the Niners who are on the wrong side of the scoreboard, they'll be the No. 5 seed if the Los Angeles Rams lose to the Arizona Cardinals, but will fall to the No. 6 seed if L.A. wins.

So, who comes out on top of this monumental matchup? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Saturday's contest. Below, you can find instant analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

Where to watch Seahawks vs. 49ers live