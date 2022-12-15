While the 49ers expect to get Deebo Samuel (ankle) back before the playoffs, they won't have the all-purpose player for their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Seahawks. Few players can replace the production of Samuel in NFL DFS lineups, but San Francisco has other heavyweights like Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle to rely on. Which other Niners receivers can be impact NFL DFS picks and factor into your daily Fantasy football strategy? Jauan Jennings and Ray-Ray McCloud will play more snaps opposite Brandon Aiyuk, but neither is a factor in the run game like Samuel. Which unsung options in 49ers vs. Seahawks could be low-cost, high-reward NFL DFS sleepers? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for 49ers vs. Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to the 49ers vs. Seahawks NFL DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Seahawks vs. 49ers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. The versatile back showed off his three-down abilities last week with 119 yards and a score on the ground, plus another 34 yards with a touchdown through the air. Over the last six games, McCaffrey's 24.6 Fantasy points per game rank second in the NFL among non-quarterbacks.

Seattle ranks 31st in run defense and it has also given up the second-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. One of McCaffrey's best assets is his pass-catching ability out of the backfield. That should be on full display on TNF since just two teams have allowed more receiving yards to running backs than Seattle.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Jimmy Garoppolo avoided Lisfranc surgery, but he's still out for the remainder of the regular season. The seventh-round pick has acquitted himself well since taking over. Purdy went 25-for-37 for 210 yards and two touchdowns with an interception in relief of Garoppolo in the win over Miami two weeks ago and had an even more efficient outing in Week 14.

The 49ers protected him with a dynamic run game, but Purdy did the job well whenever he was called upon, completing 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing score. The Iowa State product has been accurate when called upon and still has a strong supporting cast featuring Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk. You can see the rest of McClure's TNF DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Seahawks vs. 49ers? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.