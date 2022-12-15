The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will meet on Thursday Night Football, with a Niners victory clinching the NFC West. Stars like Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle have helped the 49ers get to this position and been among the most productive NFL DFS picks all year. Even more may be required from them in 49ers vs. Seahawks on TNF to replace the production lost with Deebo Samuel's injury and ease the burden on Brock Purdy. Purdy has been sensational through two games, but both of those came at home. Rookies historically play much better at home than on the road, and a sound NFL DFS strategy should take that into account. Can Purdy buck that trend and supply value to TNF NFL DFS stacks? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for 49ers vs. Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to the 49ers vs. Seahawks NFL DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Seahawks vs. 49ers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett. The veteran set a franchise record last week by catching a touchdown pass for a sixth consecutive game. Lockett has also piled up yardage over that stretch, averaging 71.3 yards and having at least 60 in five of the six games.

Even though the 49ers' defense is elite, defending the pass is an area of concern. Lockett tied a season-high with nine grabs in a Week 2 contest versus the 49ers while also posting 107 yards, his second-highest mark of the year. For the season, just six teams have allowed more receiving yards to wide receivers than the 165.7 per game that the Niners have.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Jimmy Garoppolo avoided Lisfranc surgery, but he's still out for the remainder of the regular season. The seventh-round pick has acquitted himself well since taking over. Purdy went 25-for-37 for 210 yards and two touchdowns with an interception in relief of Garoppolo in the win over Miami two weeks ago and had an even more efficient outing in Week 14.

The 49ers protected him with a dynamic run game, but Purdy did the job well whenever he was called upon, completing 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing score. The Iowa State product has been accurate when called upon and still has a strong supporting cast featuring Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk. You can see the rest of McClure's TNF DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football

