The Seattle Seahawks still have a shot to win the NFC West, but aren't likely to do so unless they find a way to win on Thursday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers. Quarterback Geno Smith has been one of the league's best all season, but his 264 yards and three passing touchdowns weren't enough to pick up a victory against Carolina in Week 14. In a must-win situation for Seattle, can you count on Smith as your QB in NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks for 49ers vs. Seahawks?

One player who stepped up for Smith last week in the passing game was wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who fought through a nagging hip injury to catch five passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. One receiver on the other sideline that could make an impact for NFL DFS lineups on TNF is Brandon Aiyuk, who finished with 57 yards and a touchdown in last weekend's win against Tampa Bay. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for 49ers vs. Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to the 49ers vs. Seahawks NFL DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Seahawks vs. 49ers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. Last weekend against the Buccaneers, McCaffrey turned 14 carries into 119 yards and a touchdown. He also added two receptions for 34 yards and another score.

Since coming to San Francisco after Week 6, his usage and production have been variable, but he has a friendly matchup against a leaky Seattle defense this week. The Seahawks have allowed the second-most rushing yards this season at 2,086 and the third-most rushing touchdowns (18). Additionally, Seattle has given up the third-most receiving yards to opposing running backs (640) and the sixth-most receptions (74), so McCaffrey should have no trouble finding touches and yards on TNF.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. The rookie impressed last week in his first career start against Tampa Bay following an injury to Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13. Purdy helped engineer a convincing win and threw for 185 yards with two passing touchdowns and another score on the ground.

In relief of Garoppolo the week before against Miami, he completed 67.5% of his passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Purdy should have plenty of opportunity to pick out his targets on Thursday night as well since Seattle blitzes at the third-lowest rate in the NFL (15.1%) and produces a below-average pressure rate of 19.4%. Opposing quarterbacks have thrown for 7.3 yards per attempt against the Seahawks, and Purdy should have a productive day without having to take many risks. You can see the rest of McClure's TNF DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football

