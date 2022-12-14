Thursday Night Football in Week 15 will feature a critical NFC West matchup as the San Francisco 49ers (9-4) take on the Seattle Seahawks (7-6). The 49ers can clinch the division with a victory despite being down to their third-string quarterback. However, the Seahawks can pull to within a game and eliminate San Francisco's tiebreaker advantage with a win. NFL daily Fantasy football players should be thrilled to have two overachieving offenses to build their NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks around.

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle) was held out last week because of an ankle injury and his status will have to be closely monitored. 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel also went down with an ankle injury last week and while he managed to avoid a catastrophic diagnosis, he could be unavailable on TNF. Does that mean you should have plenty of exposure to Brandon Aiyuk or are there better options in the NFL DFS player pool? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for 49ers vs. Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Seahawks vs. 49ers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. Last weekend against the Buccaneers, McCaffrey turned 14 carries into 119 yards and a touchdown. He also added two receptions for 34 yards and another score.

Since coming to San Francisco after Week 6, his usage and production have been variable, but he has a friendly matchup against a leaky Seattle defense this week. The Seahawks have allowed the second-most rushing yards this season at 2,086 and the third-most rushing touchdowns (18). Additionally, Seattle has given up the third-most receiving yards to opposing running backs (640) and the sixth-most receptions (74), so McCaffrey should have no trouble finding touches and yards on TNF.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Jimmy Garoppolo avoided Lisfranc surgery, but he's still out for the remainder of the regular season. The seventh-round pick has acquitted himself well since taking over. Purdy went 25-for-37 for 210 yards and two touchdowns with an interception in relief of Garoppolo in the win over Miami two weeks ago and had an even more efficient outing in Week 14.

The 49ers protected him with a dynamic run game, but Purdy did the job well whenever he was called upon, completing 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing score. The Iowa State product has been accurate when called upon and still has a strong supporting cast featuring Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk. You can see the rest of McClure's TNF DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football

