The 49ers will seek their sixth straight win over the Seahawks when the two clash on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Brock Purdy has never lost to Seattle, while Geno Smith has never defeated the Niners. However, that doesn't mean the latter can't find his way into NFL prop bets, especially when surrounded by talent like Kenneth Walker III, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. While many NFL props focus on Smith's arm, it could be wise to consider TNF prop bets on what Smith does with his legs.

His over-under for rushing yards is 14.5, and Smith is more than doubling that this season, averaging 29.2 per game. He's had at least 18 rushing yards in his last two starts versus San Francisco and the Niners are allowing 24.8 rushing yards per game to quarterbacks this season. Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football or entering NFL predictions on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Seahawks vs. 49ers NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. Last season, the AI PickBot hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. This year, it has already nailed 128 picks rated 4 stars or better. Anybody who followed those picks was way up.

For 49ers vs. Seahawks NFL betting on Thursday Night Football, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Seahawks vs. 49ers prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Seattle vs. San Francisco here.

Top NFL player prop bets for 49ers vs. Seahawks

After analyzing Seahawks vs. 49ers props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says 49ers running back Jordan Mason goes Over 81.5 rushing yards. As a backup to Christian McCaffrey the last two years, Mason just saw spot duty in two games versus Seattle. However, he made the most of his opportunities and has run for 84 yards on just eight carries in his career versus the Seahawks. He could very well reach eight carries in the first half of Thursday's game as he leads the league with 105 rushing attempts, averaging 21 per game.

With those touches, he's averaging 5.1 yards per carry and 107.2 yards per game. He's reached 100 yards in three of five games this season and has topped 81.5 yards in four contests, barely missing in the other as he had 77 yards. The Seahawks have allowed 145.5 rushing yards over their last two games and just allowed a season-high of 5.1 yards per carry in Week 4 to a Giants team missing starting RB Devin Singletary. Thus, the model loves Over 81.5 rushing yards for Mason, projecting he finishes with 97.8 yards on average. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for San Francisco vs. Seattle

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has five other NFL props rated 4 stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any 49ers vs. Seahawks prop bets for Thursday Night Football.

Which Seahawks vs. 49ers prop bets should you target for Thursday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top 49ers vs. Seahawks props, all from the SportsLine AI PickBot that nailed 1,674 top-rated picks last season and has hit 128 picks this year.