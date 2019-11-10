49ers vs. Seahawks odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 90-60 run

The San Francisco 49ers look to seize control of the NFC West on Monday Night Football when they host the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks (7-2), second in the division, are just 1.5 games out in the race for the division title, while the Niners (8-0) have the inside track for the top seed in the conference, with New Orleans being their biggest threat with one loss. Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. San Francisco, the league's last unbeaten team, is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Seahawks odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Seahawks vs. 49ers picks of your own, you need to see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows San Francisco has had success against the Seahawks on its home turf. The Niners defeated Seattle, 26-23, in their last meeting at Levi's Stadium on Dec. 16, 2018, and have won six of their past 10 home games against them. San Francisco is also 4-1 against the spread in its last five games following an against the spread loss.

Having a strong season is 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who has completed 160-of-226 passes for 1,806 yards and 13 touchdowns. He is coming off a huge game on Halloween against the Arizona Cardinals, completing 28-of-37 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns.

That's because Seattle is 4-0 against the spread in its last four road games against teams like the Niners with a winning home record. Offensively, the Seahawks have the edge over the 49ers in a number of statistical categories, including total offense (410.0 to 398.9), passing offense (278.3 to 227.8), first downs (207 to 176) and touchdowns (30 to 26).

Quarterback Russell Wilson is having an MVP-like season for the Seahawks. He has completed 200-of-293 passes for 2,505 yards and 22 touchdowns, while throwing just one interception. He is also second on the team in rushing, carrying 44 times for 203 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson is coming off a monster game against the Buccaneers in which he tossed five scores.

