49ers vs. Seahawks odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from proven model on 90-60 run

Two teams that are unbeaten within their division square off on Monday Night Football when the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers are 3-0 at home and 2-0 in the NFC West, while the Seahawks are 4-0 on the road and 2-0 in the division. The game is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET from Santa Clara, and Seattle has won two in a row and five of their last six. The 49ers are favored by 6.5 points in the latest 49ers vs. Seahawks odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5, up a field goal from the opener.

The model knows that San Francisco has already clinched its first .500 season since going 8-8 in 2014. A win would give the 49ers their first winning campaign since going 12-4 in 2013, the last of three straight double-digit win seasons. San Francisco is also 4-1 against the spread in its last five home games against a team like Seattle that has a winning road record.

Overall, the Niners have covered five of their eight games this season and their last two games at home. The Over has hit in the last two 49ers contests, which came against the Cardinals (43.5) and Panthers (40.5). In the latter game, Jimmy Garoppolo and company hit the over on their own, blasting Carolina 51-13.

But just because San Francisco is perfect on the season does not guarantee it will cover the 49ers vs. Seahawks spread on Monday Night Football.

That's because Seattle is 4-0 against the spread in its last four road games against teams like the Niners with a winning home record. Offensively, the Seahawks have the edge over the 49ers in a number of statistical categories, including total offense (410.0 to 398.9), passing offense (278.3 to 227.8), first downs (207 to 176) and touchdowns (30 to 26).

Quarterback Russell Wilson is having an MVP-like season for the Seahawks. He has completed 200-of-293 passes for 2,505 yards and 22 touchdowns, while throwing just one interception. He is also second on the team in rushing, carrying 44 times for 203 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson is coming off a monster game against the Buccaneers in which he tossed five scores.

