The San Francisco 49ers will try to extend their winning streak to seven games when they visit the NFC West-rival Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Since suffering back-to-back losses against Atlanta and Kansas City in October, San Francisco (9-4) has reeled off six straight victories to soar to the top of the division. The 49ers can clinch their 21st NFC West title with a triumph over Seattle (7-6), which has lost three of its last four contests. San Francisco posted a 27-7 home victory against the Seahawks in Week 2.

Kickoff from Lumen Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a three-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Seahawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Seahawks spread: San Francisco -3

49ers vs. Seahawks over/under: 43.5 points

49ers vs. Seahawks money line: San Francisco -190, Seattle +158

SF: 49ers are 2-8-1 against the spread in their last 11 games at Seattle

SEA: Seahawks are 8-2-2 ATS in their last 12 Thursday contests

Why the 49ers can cover

Third-string quarterback Brock Purdy, the last selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, made his first career start last week and led the 49ers to a 35-7 triumph over Tampa Bay. With Trey Lance (ankle) and Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) on the shelf, Purdy accounted for three touchdowns in the second quarter, running for one and throwing for two others.

Christian McCaffrey hauled in one of Purdy's TD passes and rushed for a score in the third quarter to complete his second multi-touchdown effort of the season. The 26-year-old also posted his third 100-yard rushing performance of the year and first since being acquired from Carolina in October, gaining 119 yards on 14 carries. McCaffrey likely will be an even bigger part of San Francisco's game plan since receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to miss several games after being carted off the field last Sunday with knee and ankle sprains.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle may be slumping, but its last three losses and five of the six this season have been by just one possession. Parting ways with Russell Wilson during the offseason has proven to be the right decision, as the former franchise quarterback ranks 27th in the NFL with a passer rating of 85, while his replacement, Geno Smith, is third at 106.8. The 32-year-old Smith, who is just two years younger than Wilson, has thrown at least two touchdown passes in seven consecutive games and 11 of his 13 outings this year.

Smith is fourth in the league with 25 TD tosses and sixth with 3,433 passing yards for an offense that ranks sixth in scoring (26.3 points). The West Virginia product has a superb pair of receivers to target in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, who both are on pace to post 1,000-yard seasons. Lockett leads the Seahawks with 896 yards and eight touchdowns on 71 receptions, while Metcalf has made a team-high 72 catches for 869 yards and six scores.

How to make 49ers vs. Seahawks picks on TNF

