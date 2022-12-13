The San Francisco 49ers will try to clinch the NFC West with their seventh consecutive victory when they visit the division-rival Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. San Francisco (9-4), which cruised to a 27-7 home win against Seattle in Week 2, leads the Seahawks (7-6) by two games with four remaining. The 49ers rolled to a 35-7 triumph over visiting Tampa Bay last Sunday behind rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who made his first career start due to injuries to Trey Lance (ankle) and Jimmy Garoppolo (foot). Seattle is coming off its third loss in four contests, a 30-24 home setback against Carolina.

Kickoff from Lumen Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Seahawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before making any Seahawks vs. 49ers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Advanced Computer Model.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Seahawks spread: San Francisco -3.5

49ers vs. Seahawks over/under: 43.5 points

49ers vs. Seahawks money line: San Francisco -190, Seattle +158

SF: 49ers are 2-8-1 against the spread in their last 11 games at Seattle

SEA: Seahawks are 8-2-2 ATS in their last 12 Thursday contests

Why the 49ers can cover

Purdy, who was the 262nd and final pick of this year's NFL Draft, has completed 70.7% of his pass attempts with four touchdowns and one interception since replacing Jimmy Garoppolo (toe) in Week 13. The 22-year-old from Iowa State became the first quarterback since Marc Bulger in 2002 to record a passer rating of at least 130, two TD tosses and a rushing score in his first career start. Purdy, who is dealing with an oblique/rib injury, won't have Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee) at his disposal on TNF, but will be joined in the backfield by dual threat Christian McCaffrey.

Acquired from Carolina in October, McCaffrey posted his first 100-yard rushing performance since Week 3 with the Panthers, as he gained 119 yards in the win against Tampa Bay. The 26-year-old ran for a touchdown and had two catches for 34 yards and a score, giving him three rushing and three receiving TDs in seven games with the 49ers. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk had his career-high seventh touchdown reception for San Francisco, which is eighth in scoring (24.4 points) and ninth in total offense (361.5 yards). See which team to pick here.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle may be slumping, but its last three losses and five of the six this season have been by just one possession. Parting ways with Russell Wilson during the offseason has proven to be the right decision, as the former franchise quarterback ranks 27th in the NFL with a passer rating of 85, while his replacement, Geno Smith, is third at 106.8. The 32-year-old Smith, who is just two years younger than Wilson, has thrown at least two touchdown passes in seven consecutive games and 11 of his 13 outings this year.

Smith is fourth in the league with 25 TD tosses and sixth with 3,433 passing yards for an offense that ranks sixth in scoring (26.3 points). The West Virginia product has a superb pair of receivers to target in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, who both are on pace to post 1,000-yard seasons. Lockett leads the Seahawks with 896 yards and eight touchdowns on 71 receptions, while Metcalf has made a team-high 72 catches for 869 yards and six scores. See which team to pick here.

