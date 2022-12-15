The San Francisco 49ers will seek their seventh consecutive victory when they visit the NFC West-rival Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. San Francisco (9-4) has ridden its winning streak to the top of the division and can clinch its second title in four years with a victory over Seattle, which it defeated 27-7 at home in Week 2. The Seahawks (7-6), who trail the 49ers by two games with four to play, have lost three of their last four overall contests and two straight at home after dropping a 30-24 decision against Carolina last week.

49ers vs. Seahawks spread: San Francisco -3

49ers vs. Seahawks over/under: 43 points

49ers vs. Seahawks money line: San Francisco -190, Seattle +158

SF: 49ers are 2-8-1 against the spread in their last 11 games at Seattle

SEA: Seahawks are 8-2-2 ATS in their last 12 Thursday contests

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco hasn't skipped a beat offensively since losing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot in Week 13 as Brock Purdy has filled in effectively. The 22-year-old, who was the last player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, tossed two touchdown passes against Miami after replacing Garoppolo and threw another pair while also running for a score in last week's 35-7 rout of Tampa Bay. Purdy has completed 70.7% of his attempts and posted a 105.2 passer rating over 7 1/2 quarters as the team's starting quarterback.

Running back Christian McCaffrey will be a major part of the offensive game plan. The 26-year-old has averaged 113.3 scrimmage yards during San Francisco's winning streak, recording three rushing TDs and three receiving scores in that span. McCaffrey posted his first 100-yard rushing performance (119) as a 49er last week and also registered both a rushing and receiving touchdown for the 11th time in his career, tying Hall-of-Famer Jim Brown for fourth place on the all-time list. See which team to pick here.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle has not been routed since the first meeting with San Francisco, with each of its following five losses being by seven points or fewer. The Seahawks are sixth in the NFL in scoring with an average of 26.3 points and have produced at least 24 in six of their last seven contests. Geno Smith has been a pleasant surprise for the team after winning the starting quarterback job following the offseason trade of Russell Wilson and is among the league leaders in a number of categories.

Smith, who last was a starting quarterback in 2014 with the New York Jets, leads the NFL in completion percentage (71.5%), ranks third in passer rating (106.8) and is fourth in both yards per attempt (eight) and touchdown passes (25). The 32-year-old has made multiple TD tosses in a league-high 11 games this season, including each of his last seven. Wideout Tyler Lockett has hauled in a scoring pass in a franchise-record six straight contests and is first on the team in both touchdown catches (eight) and receiving yards (896). See which team to pick here.

