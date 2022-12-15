The San Francisco 49ers will try to complete a sweep of the season series for the first time since 2011 when they visit the NFC West-rival Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. San Francisco (9-4) posted a 27-7 home victory against Seattle (7-6) in Week 2 and will clinch its 21st division title with a victory on TNF. The 49ers, who are riding a six-game winning streak, own a 30-17 regular-season record against the Seahawks, but have lost 14 of the last 17 meetings. Seattle has lost three of its last four overall contests to fall two games behind San Francisco.

Kickoff from Lumen Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a three-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Seahawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 43. Before making any Seahawks vs. 49ers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Advanced Computer Model.

49ers vs. Seahawks spread: San Francisco -3

49ers vs. Seahawks over/under: 43 points

49ers vs. Seahawks money line: San Francisco -190, Seattle +158

SF: 49ers are 2-8-1 against the spread in their last 11 games at Seattle

SEA: Seahawks are 8-2-2 ATS in their last 12 Thursday contests

Why the 49ers can cover

The loss of Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot has not slowed down San Francisco's offense, as third-string quarterback Brock Purdy (questionable, oblique/ribs) has helped it generate 58 points in 7 1/2 quarters over the last two games. The 22-year-old, who was the last selection of the 2022 NFL Draft, threw a pair of touchdown passes after replacing Garoppolo in Week 13 against Miami and repeated the feat versus Tampa Bay last week while also running for a score.

Should the offense struggle against the Seahawks, San Francisco's defense is more than capable of picking up the slack. The 49ers are first in the NFL in yards allowed (286.8), points allowed (15.2) and against the run (75.1 yards). They also are tied for second with 14 interceptions, and defensive end Nick Bosa leads the league with 14.5 sacks in 12 games after registering a career-high 15.5 last year. See which team to pick here.

Why the Seahawks can cover

San Francisco was forced to start its third-string quarterback last week and may need to go further down the depth chart on Thursday since Brock Purdy is questionable with an oblique/rib injury. Either way, Seattle's defense will be salivating at the opportunity since it is tied for ninth in the NFL with 11 interceptions, matching its total from last season. Rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen shares the league lead with six picks, while safety Quandre Diggs and linebacker Cody Barton have two apiece.

On the other side of the ball, the Seahawks' aerial attack ranks ninth with an average of 244.2 yards thanks to the resurgence of Geno Smith. The 32-year-old signal-caller won the starting job following the offseason trade of Russell Wilson to Denver and has not disappointed. Smith is sixth in the league with a career-high 3,433 passing yards and fourth with 25 touchdown tosses. See which team to pick here.

