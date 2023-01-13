The NFC West champion San Francisco 49ers will attempt to advance to the Divisional Round for the third time in four years when they host the division-rival Seattle Seahawks in a 2023 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend game on Saturday. San Francisco (13-4) has won its last three wild-card games, defeating Dallas last postseason, but is hosting the contest for the first time since 2002. The Seahawks (9-8) earned their 10th playoff berth in 13 seasons with a 19-16 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay's loss to Detroit last Sunday. Seattle won its only previous postseason meeting with San Francisco in 2013, but lost both encounters during the 2022 regular season.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 10-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Seahawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 42. Before locking in any Seahawks vs. 49ers picks, make sure you check out the latest NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the Super Wild Card Weekend in the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 161-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 15-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on 49ers vs. Seahawks on Saturday and just locked in its picks and NFL playoff predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Seahawks vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Seahawks spread: San Francisco -10

49ers vs. Seahawks over/under: 42 points

49ers vs. Seahawks money line: San Francisco -475, Seattle +380

SF: 49ers are 8-0 against the spread in their last eight games against division rivals

SEA: Seahawks are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games

49ers vs. Seahawks picks: See picks here



Why the 49ers can cover

The acquisition of Christian McCaffrey in October was an important one for San Francisco, as the running back is a potent offensive threat. The 26-year-old, who was limited to 10 games over the previous two seasons with Carolina due to injuries, remained healthy while splitting 2022 between the Panthers and 49ers and finished eighth in the NFL in rushing with 1,139 yards while registering another 741 on 85 receptions. McCaffrey posted three of his five 100-yard rushing performances with San Francisco and has recorded a rushing or receiving touchdown in six consecutive contests.

McCaffrey has been most productive with the 49ers since rookie Brock Purdy took over at quarterback for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, notching all three of his 100-yard rushing efforts and running for four TDs while making 26 catches for 229 yards and three scores. He has had considerable success against the Seahawks during his career, averaging 183.3 scrimmage yards in three games, his most against any team he has faced multiple times. McCaffrey was a key in the 49ers' 21-13 win at Seattle in Week 15, rushing 26 times for 108 yards and a touchdown while adding 30 yards on a team-high six receptions. See which team to pick here.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Smith's first season as a No. 1 quarterback since 2014 with the New York Jets was impressive. The 32-year-old led the NFL with a 69.8 completion percentage, which was one of several single-season franchise records he established. Smith also set team marks for pass attempts (572), completions (399) and passing yards (4,282) while topping the league with 15 touchdown tosses of at least 15 yards and finishing fourth with 30 overall scoring throws.

The fact that the Seahawks possess one of the top receiving duos in the NFL certainly helped Smith's cause. Seattle was one of five teams with a pair of 1,000-yard receivers, as DK Metcalf led the club with 1,048 and Tyler Lockett recorded 1,033. The 30-year-old Lockett, who joined Steve Largent as the only players in franchise history with four consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards, finished tied for sixth in the NFL with nine TD catches. See which team to pick here.

How to make 49ers vs. Seahawks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, calling for 42 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Seahawks vs. 49ers on Saturday? And which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. 49ers spread to pick, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.