The NFC West champion San Francisco 49ers will seek their 11th consecutive victory when they host the division-rival Seattle Seahawks in a NFL Wild Card Game on Saturday as part of the NFL playoffs 2023. San Francisco (13-4) got off to a mediocre start this season, dropping four of its first seven games, before going on its head-turning run and capturing the 21st division title in franchise history. Seattle (9-8) was one of the most surprising teams in the league, qualifying for the playoffs after trading away franchise quarterback Russell Wilson in March. The 49ers won both meetings with the Seahawks during the regular season after being swept the previous two years.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 10-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Seahawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.





Here are the NFL odds and trends for Seahawks vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Seahawks spread: San Francisco -10

49ers vs. Seahawks over/under: 43 points

49ers vs. Seahawks money line: San Francisco -550, Seattle +425

SF: 49ers are 8-0 against the spread in their last eight games against division rivals

SEA: Seahawks are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco hasn't skipped a beat since losing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot in Week 13, as rookie Brock Purdy has led the NFL in passer rating (119.0), yards per attempt (8.9) and touchdown tosses (11) since making his first career start the following week. His passer rating is one of the highest by a player over his first five starts since 1950, second only to Kurt Warner. The 23-year-old, who was the last player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, enters the 2023 NFL playoffs having thrown multiple TD passes in six consecutive contests.

George Kittle has hauled in seven of Purdy's scoring throws over the last four games and finished the season with a career-high 11, tying for third in the league. The 29-year-old tight end has two touchdown catches in three of those four contests after recording a total of four over his first 11 games this year. Kittle's first multi-TD outing of that stretch was in Week 15, when he had four receptions for 93 yards in a 21-13 triumph at Seattle.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Geno Smith won the starting quarterback job during training camp and ran with it, setting a number of franchise passing records. The 32-year-old, who hadn't been a No. 1 QB since 2014 with the New York Jets, established new team-high, single-season marks for pass attempts (572), completions (399), passing yards (4,282) and completion percentage (69.8). Smith was fourth in the NFL with 30 touchdown tosses and led the league in TD passes of at least 15 yards with 15.

Smith's 366 rushing yards placed him second on the team behind Kenneth Walker III, who ran for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns. The 22-year-old rookie from Michigan State posted five 100-yard performances in 2022 and enters the NFL playoff bracket with a string of three in a row. Seattle has another strong rookie on the other side of the ball, cornerback Tariq Woolen, who shared the league lead with six interceptions.

How to make 49ers vs. Seahawks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total.

