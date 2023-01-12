The Seattle Seahawks will continue their surprising season when they open NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023 against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. Seattle (9-8) was expected to endure a second straight losing campaign after trading star quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver last March, but instead earned its fourth playoff berth in five years behind Geno Smith. The 49ers (13-4) were forced to use three starting signal-callers due to injuries, but still captured the NFC West title for the second time in four seasons. San Francisco won both meetings between the division-rivals in 2022 after being swept the previous two years.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 10-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Seahawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.5.

Here are the NFL odds and trends for Seahawks vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Seahawks spread: San Francisco -10

49ers vs. Seahawks over/under: 42.5 points

49ers vs. Seahawks money line: San Francisco -475, Seattle +380

SF: 49ers are 8-0 against the spread in their last eight games against division rivals

SEA: Seahawks are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco never expected to thrust quarterback Brock Purdy into the lineup when it selected him with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo forced the team's hand, and the 23-year-old from Iowa State has not disappointed. Since replacing Garoppolo early in the 49ers' Week 13 win against Miami, Purdy has completed 110-of-161 pass attempts for 1,308 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Purdy threw three TD passes in San Francisco's 38-13 triumph over Arizona in the regular-season finale, marking the sixth straight contest in which he made multiple scoring tosses. One of the many weapons he has at his disposal is third-year wideout Brandon Aiyuk, who recorded career-highs of 78 receptions, 1,015 yards and eight touchdown catches this season. The 24-year-old, who was the 25th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, hauled in 27 passes for 340 yards and a pair of TDs after Purdy replaced Garoppolo.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Smith's first season as a No. 1 quarterback since 2014 with the New York Jets was impressive. The 32-year-old led the NFL with a 69.8 completion percentage, which was one of several single-season franchise records he established. Smith also set team marks for pass attempts (572), completions (399) and passing yards (4,282) while topping the league with 15 touchdown tosses of at least 15 yards and finishing fourth with 30 overall scoring throws.

The fact that the Seahawks possess one of the top receiving duos in the NFL certainly helped Smith's cause. Seattle was one of five teams with a pair of 1,000-yard receivers, as DK Metcalf led the club with 1,048 and Tyler Lockett recorded 1,033. The 30-year-old Lockett, who joined Steve Largent as the only players in franchise history with four consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards, finished tied for sixth in the NFL with nine TD catches.

How to make 49ers vs. Seahawks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, calling for 42 points.

