The San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks are set to square off in a pivotal Week 14 NFC West battle on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is 9-3 overall and 4-1 at home, while Seattle is 6-6 overall and 2-4 on the road. The Niners are surging and riding a four-game winning streak. In Week 13, San Francisco notched a blowout 42-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Seahawks are looking to snap a three-game losing streak after falling to the Dallas Cowboys 41-35 in their last outing. Seattle leads the all-time series 30-21.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. The 49ers are favored by 13 points in the latest 49ers vs. Seahawks odds from SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is set at 46.5 points. Before making any Seahawks vs. 49ers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

49ers vs. Seahawks spread: 49ers -13

49ers vs. Seahawks over/under: 46.5 points

49ers vs. Seahawks money line: 49ers -819, Seahawks +542

What you need to know about the 49ers

San Francisco stacked a fifth blowout victory onto its ever-increasing win total on Sunday. The Niners defeated the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles 42-19 in one of the most impressive wins of the 2023 NFL season. The victory was nothing new for San Francisco as it has now won four straight.

The 49ers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Brock Purdy led the charge by throwing for 314 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 11.6 yards per attempt. Deebo Samuel was another key contributor, gaining 138 total yards and three touchdowns. All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey also added 137 total yards and a touchdown.

What you need to know about the Seahawks

Meanwhile, Seattle took a 41-35 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys last week. The Seahawks struggled defensively, but on the bright side, their offense put up 406 total yards and 35 points against a very talented Cowboys defense.

The Seahawks' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Geno Smith, who threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns, and DK Metcalf who picked up 134 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Metcalf's longest reception was for 73 yards. Rookie running back Zach Charbonnet added 60 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

How to make 49ers vs. Seahawks picks

