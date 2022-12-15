Rookie Brock Purdy was the best quarterback on the field in a matchup last week against Tom Brady's Buccaneers. Now, Purdy and his 49ers will take on Geno Smith and the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Purdy found the end zone twice with his arm and once with his legs versus Tampa and is +410 to score a touchdown in the latest TNF NFL props for 49ers vs. Seahawks. Those NFL player props come courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook, which prices Christian McCaffrey as the -230 favorite to score at any time. Others include Tyler Lockett (+160), DK Metcalf (+165) and George Kittle (+210). Plus-money NFL prop bets always look attractive on paper, but which ones have the best chance at actually hitting? Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football, you need to see the Seahawks vs. 49ers NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 157-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model is also a sizzling 21-5 on straight-up NFL picks over the past two weeks.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

It can also be used to crush NFL prop picks. The model enters Week 15 with a 52-38 record on NFL prop picks this season, returning well over $900 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With Seahawks vs. 49ers on Thursday Night Football approaching, the model has evaluated the NFL player props from Caesars and found five strong NFL bets. You can only see them here.

Top NFL player prop bets for 49ers vs. Seahawks

After simulating Seahawks vs. 49ers 10,000 times and examining the dozens of player props from Caesars Sportsbook, the model says 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey goes Over 121.5 rushing plus receiving yards. McCaffrey nearly cleared that bar with his rushing yards last week, when he went for 119 on the ground against Tampa. He added another 34 yards receiving to give him 153 from scrimmage. The previous week, McCaffrey had 66 rushing, 80 receiving and 146 total yards.

McCaffrey has played Seattle twice before, both while he was in Carolina, and produced at least 175 scrimmage yards in each game. Each of those Seahawks teams had better defenses than this one, which ranks 31st in rushing yards allowed and 28th in total yards allowed. Pass-catching running backs have decimated Seattle, which is giving up 49.2 receiving yards per game to opposing running backs, the third-most in the NFL. The model projects McCaffrey to have 132 rushing plus receiving yards on TNF, smashing the Over. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Seattle vs. San Francisco

In addition, the model says another star sails past his yardage total and is all over a prop with a plus-money payout. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Seahawks vs. 49ers NFL prop bets for Thursday Night Football.

Which 49ers vs. Seahawks prop bets should you target for Thursday Night Football? And which yardage prop is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Seahawks vs. 49ers props, all from the model that's up more than $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks.