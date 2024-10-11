49ers vs. Seahawks score, takeaways: George Kittle, San Francisco sink rivals on 'TNF,' claim lead in NFC West

The San Francisco 49ers are 3-3 on the season and, more importantly, in first place in the NFC West after a 36-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

Overall, the Niners had control of this divisional matchup, but Seattle was able to make it a one-score game entering the fourth quarter. Under eight minutes to play in regulation, the back-breaking moment in the Seahawks' comeback attempt was an interception by Geno Smith that set up a George Kittle touchdown -- his second of the night -- to put San Francisco back up by two scores.

That was a theme throughout the contest, with Seattle making mistakes in the form of turnovers and San Francisco turning around and immediately adding points to its lead. Overall, the Seahawks gave the ball up three times in the losing effort, and the Niners made them pay by scoring 12 points off of those giveaways.

The first was a Smith interception on the opening drive, which the 49ers turned into a field goal drive. Then, a fumble by Laviska Shenault Jr. on a kickoff return was followed up with Kittle's first touchdown of the contest to begin the second half. Shenault did somewhat redeem himself with a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that helped spark Seattle's second-half surge, but the lack of protection of the football proved to be their demise.

Brock Purdy completed 18 of his 28 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns on the night. Deebo Samuel finished with 102 yards receiving and a touchdown, while Kittle hauled in the two other passing scores. On the Seattle side, Smith had 312 yards through the air with a touchdown, and two interceptions. Tyler Lockett caught four of his eight targets for a team-high 65 yards and a score.

It wasn't all rosy for the Niners in the win, however, as running back Jordan Mason, who had been carrying the majority of the load with Christian McCaffrey sidelined, suffered a shoulder injury and was held out for the majority of the second half because of it.

From here, the 49ers will head back to Levi's Stadium and prepare for a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. As for Seattle, they'll go on the road and head down to Atlanta to face the Falcons in Week 7.

Why the 49ers won

A dynamite game from Brock Purdy, big plays from the pass-catching stars and a secondary that stepped up. Purdy went 18 of 28 for 255 yards and three scores -- one to Deebo Samuel and two to George Kittle. The pair of throws to Kittle were absolute lasers into tight coverage, and Kittle made a fantastic toe-tapping grab on the first and a terrific catch in heavy traffic on the second. The toss to Samuel up the left sideline was a nice throw, but the play finishing in the end zone was more about Deebo doing his thing. A pair of rookie defensive backs ended up with picks off Geno Smith, and the rest of the secondary generally kept DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett at bay throughout the game. All of this allowed the Niners to overcome the fact that Jordan Mason left the game with a shoulder injury, forcing them to roll with Isaac Guerendo and Patrick Taylor in the backfield. (Guerendo, by the way, essentially sealed the game with a 76-yard scamper before sliding feet away from reaching the end zone.)

Why the Seahawks lost

An uncharacteristically poor performance from Geno Smith, an ineffective run game and a defense that both bent and broke a little too much. Really, were it not for the kickoff return touchdown from Shenault, the Seahawks wouldn't have been in this game to begin with. Smith was off from the first drive of the night, when he was picked off by Niners rookie Malik Mustapha (see below). His connection with DK Metcalf was offline, and it resulted in Smith's second interception of the game. The league's leader in passing yards coming into Thursday night, Smith ended with 312 against a San Francisco defense missing Charvarius Ward and Talanoa Hufanga, but it took him 52 attempts to get there. The Seahawks tried a little bit too hard to get their rushing attack going early in the game, and Kenneth Walker simply could not find any room. He ended with 14 carries for just 32 yards. (He did get in the end zone from 1 yard out.) The defense got stops on the Niners' first two red-zone trips of the night but then allowed touchdowns to Kittle on the next two, and another to Kyle Juszczyk late in the game. And that was that.

Turning point

Even though the game ended up being a close one, I think we have to go with Geno Smith's opening-drive interception. Seattle was moving the ball pretty well and had third-and-5 at the San Francisco 25-yard line. And then Geno missed pretty badly on a pass intended for Tyler Lockett, getting it picked off by rookie safety Malik Mustapha.

The Niners drove down the field for a field goal on their opening possession, and never trailed in the game.

Highlight play

Who else but Deebo Samuel would you expect here? We got a classic Deebo touchdown in the second quarter, with Purdy hitting him up the left sideline on a delayed rail route and then Deebo evading a tackle and sprinting to the house for a 76-yard score.

That quick-strike score put the 49ers up 10-0, and only briefly looked back from there.

What's next

The Niners are now 3-3 and technically in first place in the NFC West, thanks to their owning the head-to-head tiebreaker over Seattle by virtue of this win. They have a mini-bye to get ready for a Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7.

The Seahawks are also 3-3 but behind the Niners in the standings thanks to the tiebreaker, as previously mentioned. They'll travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons next week.