Two teams looking to complete perfect NFL preseasons will meet on Thursday when the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) battle the Houston Texans (2-0). Both teams have been impressive so far. The 49ers knocked off the Green Bay Packers 28-21 and Minnesota Vikings 17-7, while the Texans slipped past the New Orleans Saints 17-13 and the Los Angeles Rams 24-20. This will be the first preseason meeting between the teams since 2018, when the Texans posted a 16-13 win. Houston holds a 5-1 edge in the all-time preseason series, while the 49ers hold a 4-1 edge in the all-time regular-season series. Last season, San Francisco beat Houston 23-7 in Week 16.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Texans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 42.

49ers vs. Texans spread: San Francisco -3.5

49ers vs. Texans over-under: 42 points

49ers vs. Texans money line: San Francisco -190, Houston +160

SF: 49ers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games

HOU: Over is 4-1 in the Texans' last five games

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco hopes to get a final look at its running back position. Rookies Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price combined to gain 98 yards on 19 rushes in last Saturday's win over Minnesota, while second-year undrafted free agent JaMycal Hasty had three carries for 15 yards, including a score. Second-year running back Trey Sermon, who has been battling an ankle injury, had eight yards on five carries. As the cutdown looms, Thursday's game will be important for each one to prove they will be capable backups behind first-teamer Elijah Mitchell and fifth-year veteran Jeff Wilson Jr.

Through the first two games, Mason leads the statistical battle and is fifth in the league overall with 15 carries for 87 yards. The former Georgia Tech standout rushed for more than 2,000 yards in his collegiate career with 17 touchdowns. In 2021, Mason carried 87 times for 439 yards (5.0 average) and one touchdown. He also caught 10 passes for 85 yards and a score.

Why the Texans can cover

Houston coach Lovie Smith said the Texans' starters will see more action against the 49ers as the preseason concludes. That means projected starting quarterback Davis Mills will get a chance to show he can be the team's long-term solution at that position. Mills struggled in his first five drives against the Rams last week, but finished with a flourish. He ended up completing 10-of-17 passes for 96 yards (5.6 average) and one touchdown.

Also showing off his skill in the win over Los Angeles was wide receiver Nico Collins, who is being penciled in as one of the team's three starting wide receivers. The others are Brandin Cooks and Chris Conley. Collins is coming off a solid outing that saw him make four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown. Collins finished last season as Houston's second-leading receiver with 33 receptions for 446 yards (13.5 average) and one score. He also made eight explosive plays of 20 yards or more and converted 22 first downs.

