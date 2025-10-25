The San Francisco 49ers continue to battle key injuries, but they just keep winning as they enter Week 8 with a 5-2 record. Brock Purdy's toe injury has kept him out of all but two games this year, and Mac Jones is 4-1 as a starter and will be under center again on Sunday. The Houston Texans are just 2-4 on the year and have struggled offensively. That unit will be tested even more on Sunday as star receiver Nico Collins is dealing with a concussion, taking away quarterback C.J. Stroud's top option in the passing game.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the Texans are 1.5-point favorites, according to the latest 49ers vs. Texans odds. The over/under for total points scored is 42. Before you make any Texans vs. 49ers picks, make sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Click here to bet 49ers vs. Texans at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins and three free months of NBA League Pass:

Where to bet on 49ers vs. Texans

Where to watch 49ers vs. Texans on Sunday

When: Sunday, Oct. 26

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

49ers vs. Texans betting preview

Odds: Texans -1.5, over/under 42

The Texans can't afford to lose too many more games if they want to repeat as AFC South champs, especially with the Indianapolis Colts off to a stellar 6-1 start. The 49ers, meanwhile, are one of three 5-2 teams in the NFC West.

The 49ers are 4-3 against the spread this year, and their games have gone Over the total in four of seven contests. The Texans, meanwhile, are 2-4 against the spread and only two of their six games have gone Over, both because their defense has been very good and their offense has struggled early in 2025.

Click here to bet 49ers vs. Texans at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Model's 49ers vs. Texans score prediction, picks

Even with Jones set to start again in place of Purdy, the 49ers have to be feeling good about this matchup against a Texans team that has only beat the lowly Tennessee Titans and a Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens team. San Francisco has been able to cover in the majority of its games this year, and the SportsLine Projection Model has the 49ers covering +1.5 in the majority of simulations, good for a 'B' grade.

49ers vs. Texans score prediction: Texans 21, 49ers 20

Want more Week 8 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for San Francisco 49ers vs. Houston Texans. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 8 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.