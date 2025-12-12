The San Francisco 49ers are still in the mix for the NFC West crown, but they don't have much room for error left. Now the Tennessee Titans come to town after winning just their second game of the season last weekend.

Following a very late bye week, the 49ers are healthier and gearing up for a playoff run. They're one game back of the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks in the division, and this weekend is an excellent chance for them to make up some ground. Prior to the bye, San Francisco seemed to be rounding into form with comfortable wins over a trio of inferior opponents. That trend may continue this weekend with the Titans in town.

Tennessee got some relief from an otherwise miserable 2025 season with their 31-29 win over the Cleveland Browns last week. Granted, that did drop them from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but they have a chance to "improve" that position with a loss in Week 15. Tony Pollard ran all over Cleveland with 161 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and he'll get another very tough test against the San Francisco defense. The problem for the Titans may be keeping the 49ers out of the end zone.

Here is everything you need to know about this inter-conference matchup.

Where to watch 49ers vs. Titans live

Date: Sunday, Dec. 14 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 14 | 4:25 p.m. ET Location: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

TV: Fox

CBS Sports App Odds: 49ers -12.5, O/U 44.5 (via DraftKings)

49ers vs. Titans: Need to know

Brock off a bye. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has played two games off a bye in his career, and he has been nearly perfect in both. In those two games, Purdy has completed 71.0% of his throws for 324.5 yards per game, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. Given the state of this Titans secondary, Purdy has a very good chance to build upon those already impressive numbers.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has played two games off a bye in his career, and he has been nearly perfect in both. In those two games, Purdy has completed 71.0% of his throws for 324.5 yards per game, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. Given the state of this Titans secondary, Purdy has a very good chance to build upon those already impressive numbers. Titans going for two. Tennessee is looking for its second consecutive win, which has been a rarity for this franchise lately. The Titans haven't won back-to-back games since Weeks 10 and 11 in 2022. Even when they have won, the Titans have been completely unable to generate any momentum. Tennessee has lost 10 straight games following a victory, and there's a decent chance that streak continues in Santa Clara.

Tennessee is looking for its second consecutive win, which has been a rarity for this franchise lately. The Titans haven't won back-to-back games since Weeks 10 and 11 in 2022. Even when they have won, the Titans have been completely unable to generate any momentum. Tennessee has lost 10 straight games following a victory, and there's a decent chance that streak continues in Santa Clara. 49ers feast on rookie QBs. San Francisco has to be salivating at the idea of facing a rookie quarterback in Cam Ward. That's because the 49ers have absolutely feasted on rookie signal callers over the last five years. Dating back to 2021, San Francisco has faced rookie quarterbacks six times. Not only have the 49ers won all those games as favorites, but they've also covered the spread every time.

49ers vs. Titans prediction, pick



The Titans managed to run the ball very well on a fairly stout defense last weekend, and that should give fans some hope they could move the ball on the 49ers. That said, San Francisco is coming off a bye, and it needs a win to keep pace in the NFC West. Throw in a long road trip for the Titans, and the circumstances are highly unfavorable for them. The 49ers should roll in this one. Pick: 49ers -12.5, Over 44.5