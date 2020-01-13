49ers vs. Vikings: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch 49ers vs. Vikings football game
Who's Playing
Minnesota @ San Francisco
Regular Season Records: Minnesota 10-6; San Francisco 13-3
What to Know
The San Francisco 49ers earned an extra week of rest but are now set to enter the postseason fray. They will battle the Minnesota Vikings for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 4:35 p.m. ET on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory.
The 49ers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Seattle Seahawks two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 26-21 win. The over/under? 47. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Minnesota ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 26-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints. It was another big night for RB Dalvin Cook, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.
The 49ers came up short against Minnesota when the two teams previously met in September of 2018, falling 24-16. Maybe San Francisco will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $189.00
Odds
The 49ers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest NFL odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 44
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Francisco and Minnesota both have one win in their last two games.
- Sep 09, 2018 - Minnesota 24 vs. San Francisco 16
- Sep 14, 2015 - San Francisco 20 vs. Minnesota 3
Top Projected Fantasy Players
- Dalvin Cook: 14.8 points
- George Kittle: 8.61 points
- Raheem Mostert: 10.2 points
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Jimmy Johnson elected into HOF
Johnson was informed of the news during halftime of the Seahawks-Packers playoff game
-
Lazard exits playoff game with injury
Lazard sustained an ankle injury during the second quarter
-
The craziest stats from Chiefs-Texans
Patrick Mahomes and company put on a show starting in the second quarter
-
2020 NFL playoff schedule breakdown
Get all the info you need, including the times, dates and TV schedule for every NFL playoff...
-
Broncos to hire Shurmur as coordinator
The Broncos are Shurmur's top choice
-
Report: Giants hire Miami's Graham as DC
The first time head coach is working to fill out his coaching staff
-
Seahawks at Packers: Live updates, more
Follow along as the Seahawks and Packers battle for a spot in the NFC Championship game
-
Texans at Chiefs: Live updates, more
Not even a 24-point lead was safe for Houston at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game