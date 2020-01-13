49ers vs. Vikings: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ San Francisco

Regular Season Records: Minnesota 10-6; San Francisco 13-3

What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers earned an extra week of rest but are now set to enter the postseason fray. They will battle the Minnesota Vikings for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 4:35 p.m. ET on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory.

The 49ers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Seattle Seahawks two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 26-21 win. The over/under? 47. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Minnesota ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 26-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints. It was another big night for RB Dalvin Cook, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

The 49ers came up short against Minnesota when the two teams previously met in September of 2018, falling 24-16. Maybe San Francisco will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $189.00

Odds

The 49ers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

San Francisco and Minnesota both have one win in their last two games.

Sep 09, 2018 - Minnesota 24 vs. San Francisco 16

Sep 14, 2015 - San Francisco 20 vs. Minnesota 3

