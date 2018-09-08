49ers vs. Vikings: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
We're bringing you updates and takeaways from one of the best games of Week 1
It's only Week 1, but Sunday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings is going to be very revealing.
It's going to give us our first glimpse at quarterback Kirk Cousins in the Vikings' offense. And it's going to tell us if the 49ers, who have been hyped as a playoff sleeper in a crowded NFC ever since Jimmy Garoppolo's emergence a season ago, are a legitimate force or if they're not quite ready to hang with the actual Super Bowl contenders.
On Sunday, it's 49ers-Vikings in game between a legitimate Super Bowl contender (Vikings) and a potential playoff contender (49ers).
How to watch, stream
- Kickoff: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- TV: Fox (Check local listings)
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
We'll be bringing you live updates throughout the game. All you have to do is scroll down below for our live blog. After the game, this story will turn into a recap with all the takeaways you need to know from the game, so be sure to keep it locked here or check back later.
Let's get to it.
Thank you for joining us.
-
