49ers vs. Vikings: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

It's only Week 1, but Sunday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings is going to be very revealing.

It's going to give us our first glimpse at quarterback Kirk Cousins in the Vikings' offense. And it's going to tell us if the 49ers, who have been hyped as a playoff sleeper in a crowded NFC ever since Jimmy Garoppolo's emergence a season ago, are a legitimate force or if they're not quite ready to hang with the actual Super Bowl contenders.

On Sunday, it's 49ers-Vikings in game between a legitimate Super Bowl contender (Vikings) and a potential playoff contender (49ers).

How to watch, stream

Kickoff: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET



Sunday at 1 p.m. ET TV: Fox (Check local listings)



Fox (Check local listings) Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

