The San Francisco 49ers will try to bounce back from their first loss when they face the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. The 49ers (5-1) followed their throttling of Dallas in Week 5 with a dud against the Browns last Sunday. They had a chance to win on a late field goal, but it was pushed wide right and Cleveland won 19-17. The Vikings (2-4) have won two of their past three. They also struggled in Week 5, but managed a 19-13 victory at Soldier Field against the Bears. 49ers receiver (Deebo Samuel) is out with a shoulder injury, while running back Christian McCaffrey is questionable with an oblique injury.

Monday's kickoff in Minneapolis is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The latest 49ers vs. Vikings odds list San Francisco as a seven-point favorite, and the over/under for total points scored is 43. Before you make any Vikings vs. 49ers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

49ers vs. Vikings spread: San Francisco -7

49ers vs. Vikings Over/Under: 43 points

49ers vs. Vikings money line: San Francisco -304, Minnesota +238

SF: 49ers are 9-10 against the spread as a road favorite since 2020.

MIN: Vikings are 7-4 ATS in their past 11 games as a home underdog

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco leads the league in scoring defense (14.5 points per game) and ranks second on offense (30.7). Quarterback Brock Purdy is a steady leader, throwing 10 touchdown passes against just one interception. San Francisco leads the NFL in turnover margin at plus-8, while Minnesota is minus-7, third-worst in the league. The San Francisco defense has intercepted 10 passes.

The 49ers have won six straight primetime games (4-2 against the spread) and are 11-2-1 against the number in their past 14 games overall. Receiver Brandon Aiyuk (454 receiving yards) and tight end George Kittle (18 receptions) give Purdy other options with receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder) out. Linebacker Fred Warner has been a force, with 48 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions.

Why the Vikings can cover

Quarterback Kirk Cousins leads the league's third-most potent passing offense (264 yards per game). The veteran has 1,679 passing yards, 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions. Star receiver Justin Jefferson is out, but Cousins has plenty of other options.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson has become a go-to guy and has 36 receptions, tied for 11th in the league. Receivers Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn have combined for 491 receiving yards and six scores, and Alexander Mattison has 18 catches out of the backfield. The Vikings' defense blitzes more than any other team and Purdy averages two yards fewer per attempt against the blitz. Minnesota has 18 sacks, led by Danielle Hunter's eight, tied for most in the NFL.

