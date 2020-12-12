The Washington Football Team will take on the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. San Francisco is 5-7 overall and 1-5 at home, while Washington is 5-7 overall and 2-4 on the road. Washington has won three consecutive games.

The Niners have lost four of their past five games. San Francisco is favored by three points in the latest 49ers vs. Washington odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 43.5.

49ers vs. Washington spread: 49ers -3

49ers vs. Washington over-under: 43.5 points

49ers vs. Washington money line: San Francisco -150, Washington +130

What you need to know about the 49ers

The 49ers lost to the Buffalo Bills this past Monday, 34-24. San Francisco allowed Josh Allen to throw for 375 yards and four TDs. Nick Mullens passed for 316 yards and three TDs vs. two INTs for a 95.7 rating last week, his fourth career game with 300-plus passing yards and his third career game with three TD passes. Washington ranks third in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game, with only 224.7 on average.

Brandon Aiyuk had five receptions for a team-high 95 yards and a TD last week. He is aiming for his fourth game in a row with a TD catch and fifth in a row with five-plus receptions and 75-plus yards. Deebo Samuel had six receptions for 73 yards last week. He has five-plus catches and 60-plus yards in his last four games. Jordan Reed had 329 receptions for 3,371 yards and 24 TDs in 65 games (2013-18) with Washington.

What you need to know about the Washington Football Team

Meanwhile, Washington walked away with a 23-17 victory over the Steelers, handing Pittsburgh its first loss of the 2020 season. Logan Thomas had a career-high nine receptions for a career-best 98 yards and a TD last week. He has career highs in catches (43) yards (426) and TDs (five) this season. Jon Bostic led the team with 10 tackles and had his third career INT vs. Pittsburgh.

Antonio Gibson will miss Week 14 with a toe injury. J.D. McKissic set career highs in receptions (10) and. yards (70) last week. He is one of three running backs with six games of five-plus receptions this season. McKissic ranks second among running backs in receptions (career-high 56) and receiving yards (career-high 408). Alex Smith has 30-plus completions in two of his past three road games.

